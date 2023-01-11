Photos: Inside the 80th Golden Globe Awards
The ceremony is now available to stream on Peacock.
Last night, the Golden Globes made their return to television for their 80th annual ceremony hosted by Jerrod Carmichael.
Winners included Steven Spielberg for The Fablmans, Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Austin Butler for Elvis, Justin Hurwitz for Babylon, Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout, Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus, and more. Check out the complete list of winners here.
Check out photos of Billy Porter, Viola Davis, Jeremy Pope, Selena Gomez, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Colman Domingo, Jean Smart, Eddie Redmayne, Jessica Chastain, Matt Bomer, and more on the red carpet at the Golden Globes here.
New photos of Ryan Murphy, Andrew Garfield, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Michelle Yeoh, Mike White, Angela Bassett, the cast of Abbott Elementary, and more have been released! Check them out below.
The complete ceremony, which aired on NBC, will be available to stream on Peacock. The Golden Globes were hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, who, earlier this year, took home an Emmy Award for the writing of his critically acclaimed comedy special, "Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel," and earned an Emmy nomination for his hosting debut on "Saturday Night Live."
Photos courtesy of NBC
Tyler James Williams
Billy Porter and Angela Bassett
Billy Porter and Angela Bassett
Quinta Brunson
Niecy Nash-Betts
Ana de Armas
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
Henry Golding
80th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Colman Domingo at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 -- (Photo by: Rich Polk/NBC)
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
Mo Brings Plenty and Cole Hauser
Nicole Byer and Ana Gasteyer
Nicole Byer and Ana Gasteyer
Quinta Brunson
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Jamie Lee Curtis, Tracy Morgan
Regina Hall
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, Quinta Brunson, and Lisa Ann Walter