Photos: Inside the 80th Golden Globe Awards

Last night, the Golden Globes made their return to television for their 80th annual ceremony hosted by Jerrod Carmichael.

Winners included Steven Spielberg for The Fablmans, Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Austin Butler for Elvis, Justin Hurwitz for Babylon, Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout, Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus, and more. Check out the complete list of winners here.

Check out photos of Billy Porter, Viola Davis, Jeremy Pope, Selena Gomez, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Colman Domingo, Jean Smart, Eddie Redmayne, Jessica Chastain, Matt Bomer, and more on the red carpet at the Golden Globes here.

New photos of Ryan Murphy, Andrew Garfield, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Michelle Yeoh, Mike White, Angela Bassett, the cast of Abbott Elementary, and more have been released! Check them out below.

The complete ceremony, which aired on NBC, will be available to stream on Peacock. The Golden Globes were hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, who, earlier this year, took home an Emmy Award for the writing of his critically acclaimed comedy special, "Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel," and earned an Emmy nomination for his hosting debut on "Saturday Night Live."

Photos courtesy of NBC