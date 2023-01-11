Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside the 80th Golden Globe Awards

The ceremony is now available to stream on Peacock.

Jan. 11, 2023  

Last night, the Golden Globes made their return to television for their 80th annual ceremony hosted by Jerrod Carmichael.

Winners included Steven Spielberg for The Fablmans, Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Austin Butler for Elvis, Justin Hurwitz for Babylon, Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout, Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus, and more. Check out the complete list of winners here.

Check out photos of Billy Porter, Viola Davis, Jeremy Pope, Selena Gomez, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Colman Domingo, Jean Smart, Eddie Redmayne, Jessica Chastain, Matt Bomer, and more on the red carpet at the Golden Globes here.

New photos of Ryan Murphy, Andrew Garfield, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Michelle Yeoh, Mike White, Angela Bassett, the cast of Abbott Elementary, and more have been released! Check them out below.

The complete ceremony, which aired on NBC, will be available to stream on Peacock. The Golden Globes were hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, who, earlier this year, took home an Emmy Award for the writing of his critically acclaimed comedy special, "Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel," and earned an Emmy nomination for his hosting debut on "Saturday Night Live."

Photos courtesy of NBC

Andrew Garfield

Jennifer Hudson

Michelle Yeoh

Jennifer Coolidge

Angela Bassett

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge

Tyler James Williams

Justin Hurwitz

Billy Porter and Angela Bassett

Billy Porter and Angela Bassett

Quinta Brunson

Niecy Nash-Betts

Jerrod Carmichael

Colin Farrell

Ana de Armas

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh

Austin Butler

Letitia Wright

Guillermo Del Toro

Austin Butler

Austin Butler

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Julia Garner

Billy Porter

Billy Porter

Henry Golding

Ryan Murphy and Billy Porter

Sean Penn

Ryan Murphy

Colman Domingo

Martin McDonagh

Steven Spielberg

80th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Colman Domingo at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 -- (Photo by: Rich Polk/NBC)

Mike White

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Mo Brings Plenty and Cole Hauser

Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge

Nicole Byer and Ana Gasteyer

Nicole Byer and Ana Gasteyer

Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge

Quinta Brunson

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Matt Bomer

Jamie Lee Curtis, Tracy Morgan

Eddie Murphy

Regina Hall

Steven Spielberg

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, Quinta Brunson, and Lisa Ann Walter

Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner



