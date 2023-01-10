Photos: Jeremy Pope, Billy Porter & More Hit the Golden Globes Red Carpet

The Golden Globe awards kicked off earlier tonight as stars hit the red carpet ahead of the ceremony at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Hosted by Jared Carmichael, the three-hour telecast serves as the official kickoff to the 2023 award season and will air live coast to coast on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on NBC and Peacock.

Check out photos of Ana Gasteyer, Billy Porter, Jeremy Pope, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Angela Bassett, Jennifer Coolidge, Selena Gomez, Jenna Ortega, Colman Domingo, Laverne Cox, Margot Robie, Viola Davis, Jennifer Garner, Lily James, Jean Smart, Megan Stalter, Eddie Redmayne, Jessica Chastain, F. Murray Abraham, Michelle Williams, Matt Bomer, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and more below.

Photos Courtesy of NBCUniversal