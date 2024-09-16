Photos: Inside the 76th Emmy Awards With Jeremy Allen White, Elizabeth Debicki & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Go inside last night's 76th Emmy Awards, hosted by father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy! Winners included Alex Edelman, Jeremy Allen White, Elizabeth Debicki, Billy Crudup, and more.

Check out photos from the red carpet with Selena Gomez, Billy Crystal, Jonathan Bailey, Alan Cumming, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and more below. Find the full list of winners here.

Photo Credit: Disney/Scott Kirkland/Laura Grier

