Video: Tom Cruise Stars in MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – THE FINAL RECKONING Trailer

Tom Cruise is back in the new trailer for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the eighth installment in the fan-favorite action franchise. The new film, which is a sequel to 2023's Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, will hit theaters on May 23, 2025.

The official synopsis reads: Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning." The movie also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Mariela Garriga, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Tramell Tillman, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Mark Gatiss, Rolf Saxon, Lucy Tulugarjuk and Angela Bassett.

Based on the television series created by Bruce Geller, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is directed by Christopher McQuarrie, from a screenplay he wrote with Erik Jendresen. In addition to starring, Tom Cruise also serves as a producer on the film.

