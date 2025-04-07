Video: SWAMP DOGG GETS HIS POOL PAINTED Documentary Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Magnolia Pictures has released the trailer for Swamp Dogg Gets His Pool Painted, a new documentary about singer, songwriter, and record producer Jerry Williams, aka Swamp Dogg. Directed by Isaac Gale and Ryan Olson, the movie premiered at SXSW and will be released in theaters starting May 2.

Hidden away deep in suburban Los Angeles, Swamp Dogg, alongside housemates Moogstar and Guitar Shorty, has transformed his home into an artistic playground. Together, they navigate the tumultuous waves of the music industry and forge a wonderfully bizarre and inspiring path across time and space.

Amazing access to Swamp Dogg, along with incredible archival material, creates a fun, hilarious, and unconventional film for a perfectly unconventional life. The movie features Swamp Dogg, Alonzo Williams, Moogstar, Tom Kenny, Guitar Shorty, Mike Judge, Dr. Jeri Williams, Johnny Knoxville, Naeem Juwan, and John Prine.

Comments