Video: Vince Vaughn Stars in New Trailer for Netflix Comedy NONNAS

Netflix has released a new trailer for Nonnas, the upcoming comedy film starring Vince Vaughn. Based on a true story, the movie is a heartfelt celebration of the love of food, family, and all the ingredients of life. Nonnas will hit Netflix on May 9, 2025.

The movie follows Joe Scaravella (Vaughn) who, after the loss of his mother, risks everything to honor her by opening an Italian restaurant with a group of local grandmothers as the chefs.

Directed by Stephen Chbosky, Nonnas stars Lorraine Bracco, Talia Shire, Brenda Vaccaro, Joe Manganiello, Drea de Matteo, Campbell Scott, Michael Rispoli, with Linda Cardellini and Susan Sarandon. The screenplay was written by Liz Maccie and is inspired by the LIFE STORY of Jody Scaravella.

