JANE AUSTEN WRECKED MY LIFE Moves U.S. Release Date

Jane Austen Wrecked My Life will now open in theaters in select cities on May 23, 2025, before expanding nationwide on May 30. The film, written and directed by Laura Piani, had its world premiere at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival and made its US debut as the opening night film at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. The film was released in France earlier this year, where it enjoyed a critically acclaimed and highly successful run.

The French romantic comedy stars Camille Rutherford (ANATOMY OF A FALL), Pablo Pauly (THREE NIGHTS A WEEK), Charlie Anson (DOWNTON ABBEY), and Annabelle Lengronne (MOTHER AND SON), and is produced by Gabrielle Dumon.

Jane Austen Wrecked My Life follows Agathe (Rutherford), a hopelessly clumsy yet charming young woman who works in the legendary Shakespeare & Co. bookshop in Paris. While she dreams of being a successful writer, and of experiencing love akin to a Jane Austen novel, she finds herself desperately single and plagued by writer’s block. When Agathe’s best friend (Pauly) gets her invited to the Jane Austen Writers' Residency in England, she finally has her Jane Austen moment…and is caught in a very unexpected romantic triangle. Agathe must let go of her insecurities to decide what she really wants for herself, and to achieve her romantic and professional dreams.

Laura Piani is a French writer-director based in Paris. After studying film and literature in Paris and Rome, she worked as a bookseller at Shakespeare & Co. in Paris while also studying screenwriting at the Conservatoire Européen d'Écriture Audiovisuelle. Laura then began her career working internationally, collaborating on various film and television projects as a writer before embarking on Jane Austen Wrecked My Life (Jane Austen a Gâché Ma Vie), her debut feature film. Watch the trailer for the movie below.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics

