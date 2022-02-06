Photos: Inside Look at Season 4 of Prime Video's THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL

Amazon Prime Video has released production photos of the highly anticipated fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel! The fourth season is set to premiere on February 18th on Prime Video. Check out Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shaloub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, and more cast members in the new photos below.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel comes from renowned creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and Executive Producer Daniel Palladino. It is written and directed by Sherman-Palladino stars Emmy and Golden Globe winner Rachel Brosnahan, Golden Globe winner and four-time Emmy winner Tony Shalhoub, two-time Emmy winner Alex Borstein, Emmy nominee Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, and Emmy winner Jane Lynch.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is the winner of sixteen Emmy Awards including Outstanding Comedy series, three Golden Globes including Best TV Series-Comedy, six CRITICS' CHOICE AWARDS including Best Comedy Series, two PGA Awards, a WGA Award, and a Peabody Award.