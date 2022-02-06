Photos: Inside Look at Season 4 of Prime Video's THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL
Take a peak at these production photos from the upcoming season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, coming to Prime Video on February 18th.
Amazon Prime Video has released production photos of the highly anticipated fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel! The fourth season is set to premiere on February 18th on Prime Video. Check out Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shaloub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, and more cast members in the new photos below.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel comes from renowned creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and Executive Producer Daniel Palladino. It is written and directed by Sherman-Palladino stars Emmy and Golden Globe winner Rachel Brosnahan, Golden Globe winner and four-time Emmy winner Tony Shalhoub, two-time Emmy winner Alex Borstein, Emmy nominee Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, and Emmy winner Jane Lynch.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is the winner of sixteen Emmy Awards including Outstanding Comedy series, three Golden Globes including Best TV Series-Comedy, six CRITICS' CHOICE AWARDS including Best Comedy Series, two PGA Awards, a WGA Award, and a Peabody Award.
Watch Rachel Brosnahan and the rest of the cast in Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Prime Video, starting February 18th.
Tony Shalhoub (Abe Weissman), Kevin Pollak (Moishe Maisel), Rachel Brosnahan (Miriam 'Midge' Maisel), Michael Zegen (Joel Maisel) Photo Credit: Christopher Saunders
Description: Pictured (L-R): Alfie Fuller, Alex Borstein (Susie Myerson) Photo Credit: Courtesy of Amazon Studios
(L-R): Gideon Glick, Alex Borstein (Susie Myerson) Photo Credit: K. C. Bailey
(L-R): Gideon Glick, Alex Borstein (Susie Myerson) Photo Credit: Courtesy of Amazon Studios
(L-R): Rachel Brosnahan (Miriam 'Midge' Maisel), Alex Borstein (Susie Myerson) Photo Credit: Courtesy of Amazon Studios
