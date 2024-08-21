Photos: Hulu Releases First Look at A THOUSAND BLOWS From Creator Steven Knight

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hulu has released an official first look of the upcoming UK Original, “A Thousand Blows”, an epic new series set in the perilous world of illegal boxing in 1880s Victorian London, from the mind of Steven Knight, acclaimed creator of the global hit series, "Peaky Blinders." "A Thousand Blows" is coming to Disney+ in the UK and Ireland, Hulu in the U.S. and select other countries on Disney+ in 2025. The series is produced by The Story Collective in a co-production with Matriarch Productions and Water & Power Productions



The images reveal the first glimpse at BAFTA award-winning actor Malachi Kirby (“Small Axe”) as Hezekiah Moscow, who finds himself thrust into the vibrant and violent melting pot of post-industrial revolution London’s East End from Jamaica. Drawn into the criminal underbelly of the thriving boxing scene, he meets Mary Carr, played by Erin Doherty (“The Crown”), leader of The Forty Elephants – the notorious all-female London gang – as they battle for survival on the streets. As Hezekiah sharpens his new skills, he comes up against Sugar Goodson, played by Stephen Graham (“Boiling Point,” "Boardwalk Empire"), a seasoned and dangerous boxer and the two are soon locked into an intense rivalry that spills out way beyond the ring.



The wider ensemble cast includes Francis Lovehall as Hezekiah’s best friend Alec Munroe, Jason Tobin as Mr Lao and James Nelson-Joyce as Edward “Treacle” Goodson. The Forty Elephants includes Hannah Walters as Eliza Moody, Darci Shaw as Alice Diamond, Nadia Albina as Verity Ross, Morgan Hilaire as Esme Long, Jemma Carlton as Belle Downer and Caoilfhionn Dunne as Anne Glover. Additional cast includes Susan Lynch as Jane Carr, Daniel Mays as William ‘Punch’ Lewis, Adam Nagaitis as the Earl of Lonsdale, Gary Lewis as Jack Mac, Tom Davis as Charlie Mitchell and Robert Glenister as Indigo Jeremy.



The thrilling series is brought to life by acclaimed screenwriter Steven Knight, starring and executive produced by Stephen Graham. Steven Knight is the lead writer for the series, with episodes also written by a group of new voices including Ameir Brown, Insook Chappell, Harlan Davies and Yasmin Joseph. The series is directed, and executive produced by Tinge Krishnan and Nick Murphy, alongside Ashley Walters and Coky Giedroyc.



Steven Knight, Creator, Writer, Executive Producer, said, “The love and care that went into this thrilling production is evident on screen from the first moment. What makes the story we tell all the more compelling is that it is based on the lives of real people who lived extraordinary lives in extraordinary times.”



“A Thousand Blows” is created, written and executive produced by Steven Knight. Starring and executive produced by Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters for Matriarch Productions, Damian Keogh and Kate Lewis for The Story Collective, and Tom Miller and Sam Myer for Water & Power Productions. Award-winning broadcaster and historian Professor David Olusoga acts as executive producer on the series with Tom Miller as Series Producer and Barrington Robinson and Jo Johnson as producers. The Original series is executive produced for Disney+ by Lee Mason, Director of Scripted Content.

