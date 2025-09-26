Photos: Hannah Waddingham, Simon Stone & More Attend THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10 Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Thursday, September 25, Netflix hosted the premiere of the new psychological thriller The Woman In Cabin 10 at The Bafta Theatre in London with director Simon Stone and stars Keira Knightley, Guy Pearce, and Olivier Award-nominee Hannah Waddingham in attendance.

Actors Daniel Ings, David Ajala, Art Malik, Lisa Loven Kongsli, Christopher Rygh, Gitte Witte, Ayo Owoyemi-Peters, Pippa Bennett-Warner, author Ruth Ware, screenwriters Joe Shrapnel & Anna Waterhouse, and producers Debra Hayward and Ilda Diffley also joined. Take a look at photos below!

The Woman In Cabin 10 follows a journalist (Knightley) who witnesses a passenger thrown overboard late at night while on board a luxury yacht. However, after the fact, she is told the event didn't happen at all, as all passengers and crew are accounted for. Despite no one believing her, she continues to look for answers, putting her own life in danger. The movie will release on Netflix Friday, October 10.

Based on the bestselling novel by Ruth Ware, the film is directed by stage and screen director Simon Stone, whose 2017 production of Yerma won the Olivier Award for Best Revival. His current stage project is London Theatre Company's production of The Lady from the Sea, starring Alicia Vikander and Andrew Lincoln, which opened on Thursday 18 September.

Photo Credit: Aimee Rose McGhee/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix