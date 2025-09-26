 tracker
Photos: Hannah Waddingham, Simon Stone & More Attend THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10 Premiere

The movie will release on Netflix Friday, October 10.

By: Sep. 26, 2025
On Thursday, September 25, Netflix hosted the premiere of the new psychological thriller The Woman In Cabin 10 at The Bafta Theatre in London with director Simon Stone and stars Keira Knightley, Guy Pearce, and Olivier Award-nominee Hannah Waddingham in attendance. 

Actors Daniel Ings, David Ajala, Art Malik, Lisa Loven Kongsli, Christopher Rygh, Gitte Witte, Ayo Owoyemi-Peters, Pippa Bennett-Warner, author Ruth Ware, screenwriters Joe Shrapnel & Anna Waterhouse, and producers Debra Hayward and Ilda Diffley also joined. Take a look at photos below!

The Woman In Cabin 10 follows a journalist (Knightley) who witnesses a passenger thrown overboard late at night while on board a luxury yacht. However, after the fact, she is told the event didn't happen at all, as all passengers and crew are accounted for. Despite no one believing her, she continues to look for answers, putting her own life in danger. The movie will release on Netflix Friday, October 10.

Based on the bestselling novel by Ruth Ware, the film is directed by stage and screen director Simon Stone, whose 2017 production of Yerma won the Olivier Award for Best Revival. His current stage project is London Theatre Company's production of The Lady from the Sea, starring Alicia Vikander and Andrew Lincoln, which opened on Thursday 18 September.

Photo Credit: Aimee Rose McGhee/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix

Photos: Hannah Waddingham, Simon Stone & More Attend THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10 Premiere Image
Keira Knightley

Photos: Hannah Waddingham, Simon Stone & More Attend THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10 Premiere Image
Photos: Hannah Waddingham, Simon Stone & More Attend THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10 Premiere Image
Anna Waterhouse and Joe Shrapnel

Photos: Hannah Waddingham, Simon Stone & More Attend THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10 Premiere Image
Guy Pearce

Photos: Hannah Waddingham, Simon Stone & More Attend THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10 Premiere Image
Photos: Hannah Waddingham, Simon Stone & More Attend THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10 Premiere Image
Photos: Hannah Waddingham, Simon Stone & More Attend THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10 Premiere Image
Guy Pearce and Debra Hayward

Photos: Hannah Waddingham, Simon Stone & More Attend THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10 Premiere Image
Photos: Hannah Waddingham, Simon Stone & More Attend THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10 Premiere Image
Ruth Ware and Keira Knightley

Photos: Hannah Waddingham, Simon Stone & More Attend THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10 Premiere Image
Photos: Hannah Waddingham, Simon Stone & More Attend THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10 Premiere Image
Elisabeth Murdoch, Ilda Diffley and Jane Featherstone

Photos: Hannah Waddingham, Simon Stone & More Attend THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10 Premiere Image
Ruth Ware, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Ayo Owoyemi-Peters, Lisa Loven Kongsli, Cassidy Lange, Guy Pearce, Hannah Waddingham, Doug Belgrad, David Ajala, Simon Stone, Daniel Ings, Art Malik, Christopher Rygh, Joe Shrapnel and Ilda Diffley

Photos: Hannah Waddingham, Simon Stone & More Attend THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10 Premiere Image
Ilda Diffley

Photos: Hannah Waddingham, Simon Stone & More Attend THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10 Premiere Image
Pippa Bennett-Warner, Ayo Owoyemi-Peters, Lisa Loven Kongsli, Guy Pearce, Hannah Waddingham, David Ajala, Keira Knightley, Daniel Ings, Gitte Witt, Art Malik and Christopher Rygh

Photos: Hannah Waddingham, Simon Stone & More Attend THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10 Premiere Image
Daniel Ings

Photos: Hannah Waddingham, Simon Stone & More Attend THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10 Premiere Image
Photos: Hannah Waddingham, Simon Stone & More Attend THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10 Premiere Image
Lisa Loven Kongsli

Photos: Hannah Waddingham, Simon Stone & More Attend THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10 Premiere Image
Photos: Hannah Waddingham, Simon Stone & More Attend THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10 Premiere Image
Elisabeth Murdoch, Ilda Diffley and Jane Featherstone

Photos: Hannah Waddingham, Simon Stone & More Attend THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10 Premiere Image
Photos: Hannah Waddingham, Simon Stone & More Attend THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10 Premiere Image
Jane Featherstone, Guy Pearce and Debra Hayward

Photos: Hannah Waddingham, Simon Stone & More Attend THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10 Premiere Image
Hannah Waddingham

Photos: Hannah Waddingham, Simon Stone & More Attend THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10 Premiere Image
Guy Pearce and Keira Knightley

Photos: Hannah Waddingham, Simon Stone & More Attend THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10 Premiere Image
Anna Waterhouse and Joe Shrapnel

Photos: Hannah Waddingham, Simon Stone & More Attend THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10 Premiere Image
Ruth Ware, Debra Hayward, Simon Stone, Anna Waterhouse, Joe Shrapnel and Ilda Diffley

Photos: Hannah Waddingham, Simon Stone & More Attend THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10 Premiere Image
Guy Pearce, Hannah Waddingham, David Ajala, Keira Knightley and Daniel Ings

Photos: Hannah Waddingham, Simon Stone & More Attend THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10 Premiere Image
Simon Stone

Photos: Hannah Waddingham, Simon Stone & More Attend THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10 Premiere Image
Hannah Waddingham


