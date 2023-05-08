Photos: First Look at Uzo Aduba & Matthew Broderick in PAINKILLER on Netflix

Netflix's new limited series premieres August 10 on Netflix.

Netflix has shared a new look at Uzo Aduba and Matthew Broderick in Painkiller. The new limited series premieres August 10 on Netflix.

A fictionalized retelling of events, PAINKILLER is a scripted limited series that explores some of the origins and aftermath of the opioid crisis in America, highlighting the stories of the perpetrators, victims, and truth-seekers whose lives are forever altered by the invention of OxyContin.

An examination of crime, accountability, and the systems that have repeatedly failed hundreds of thousands of Americans, PAINKILLER is based on the book PAIN KILLER by Barry Meier and the New Yorker Magazine article 'The Family That Built the Empire of Pain' by Patrick Radden Keefe.

Executive produced by Eric Newman, Pete Berg, Alex Gibney, and showrunners/creators Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster. Starring Uzo Aduba, Matthew Broderick, Taylor Kitsch, Dina Shihabi, and West Duchovny.

Check out the new photos here:

West Duchovny as Shannon Shaeffer

Matthew Broderick as Richard Sackler

Tyler Ritter as John Brownlee, Uzo Aduba as Edie

John Rothman as Mortimer Sackler, Matthew Broderick as Richard Sackler, Sam Anderson as Raymond Sackler

West Duchovny as Shannon Shaeffer, Dina Shihabi as Britt Hufford

Taylor Kitsch as Glen Kryger, Carolina Bartczak as Lily Kryger

Photos Courtesy of Painkiller on Netflix



