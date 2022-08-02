Photos: First Look at THE CURSE OF BRIDGE HOLLOW Starring Marlon Wayans & Priah Ferguson

Netflix has shared first look photos from The Curse of Bridge Hollow. The new film is set to begin streaming on October 14.

The film follows a father (Marlon Wayans) and his teenage daughter (Priah Ferguson) who are forced to team up and save their town after an ancient and mischievous spirit causes Halloween decorations to come to life and wreak havoc.

The cast also includes Kelly Rowland, Rob Riggle, John Michael Higgins, Nia Vardalos, Lauren Lapkus, Holly J. Barrett, Myles Vincent Perez, Abi Monterey, and Helen Slayton-Hughes.