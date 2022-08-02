Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at THE CURSE OF BRIDGE HOLLOW Starring Marlon Wayans & Priah Ferguson

The new film will be released on October 14.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 2, 2022  

Netflix has shared first look photos from The Curse of Bridge Hollow. The new film is set to begin streaming on October 14.

The film follows a father (Marlon Wayans) and his teenage daughter (Priah Ferguson) who are forced to team up and save their town after an ancient and mischievous spirit causes Halloween decorations to come to life and wreak havoc.

The cast also includes Kelly Rowland, Rob Riggle, John Michael Higgins, Nia Vardalos, Lauren Lapkus, Holly J. Barrett, Myles Vincent Perez, Abi Monterey, and Helen Slayton-Hughes.

Photo Credit: Frank Masi/Netflix © 2022.

Photos: First Look at THE CURSE OF BRIDGE HOLLOW Starring Marlon Wayans & Priah Ferguson
Lauren Lapkus as Mayor Tammy, Kelly Rowland as Emily in The Curse of Bridge Hollow

Photos: First Look at THE CURSE OF BRIDGE HOLLOW Starring Marlon Wayans & Priah Ferguson
Marlon Wayans as Howard, Priah Ferguson as Sydney in The Curse of Bridge Hollow

Photos: First Look at THE CURSE OF BRIDGE HOLLOW Starring Marlon Wayans & Priah Ferguson
Holly J. Barrett as Jamie, Myles Vincent Perez as Mario, Priah Ferguson as Sydney, Abi Monterey as Ramona in The Curse of Bridge Hollow



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Sixth Annual Allman Family Revival Tour Announced
August 2, 2022

Devon Allman has orchestrated experiential evenings that bring together top tier talent including Marcus King, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Robin Zander of Cheap Trick, Big Head Todd, Ivan Neville, George Porter, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Kenny Aronoff, Karl Denson, Eric Gales, Robert Randolph, and many more.
Deftones Announce the Third Annual 'Dia de Los Deftones'
August 2, 2022

After a two-year hiatus, multi-platinum GRAMMY Award-winning Sacramento band Deftones announce their third annual Dia De Los Deftones, taking place Saturday, Nov 5 at Gallagher Square at Petco Park in San Diego. This all-ages festival lineup includes Deftones, Turnstile, Phantogram, Freddie Gibbs, Audrey Nuna, Destroy Boys, Provoker, and Cold Gawd.
Moore Kismet Announces Fall Headline Tour
August 2, 2022

The tour has the young producer, songwriter, composer, DJ and artist visiting major cities across the country including Chicago, Atlanta, Seattle, Portland, Minneapolis, Austin, and Tampa with more to be announced. Special guests include TSU NAMI and Pauline Herr with Moore Kismet looking to ensure an inclusive and safe space for fans to enjoy.
The Bronx Announce North American Fall Tour
August 2, 2022

The Bronx, who wrapped up an extensive tour with Frank Turner on Saturday, have already announced their next North American trek, teaming with The Chats for a co-headlining tour that kicks off on Oct. 4, with a headlining outing to follow. Check out the complete list of upcoming tour dates now!
VIDEO: Jonathan Groff Voices LOST OLLIE in New Netflix Series Trailer
August 2, 2022

Watch the new video trailer for Netflix's Lost Ollie, in which Jonathan Groff voices a lost toy who braves the many dangers of childhood as he searches the countryside to reunite with the boy who lost him; and the story of the boy who lost more than a best friend. The cast also features Mary J. Blige, Tim Blake Nelson, Gina Rodriguez, and more.