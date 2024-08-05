Photos: First Look at Season 2 of Apple TV+ Series SHRINKING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Apple TV+ has unveiled the premiere date and a first look at the 12-episode second season of “Shrinking,” starring Emmy-Award nominee Jason Segel and Multi-Award winner Harrison Ford, and created by Emmy Award winners Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”) and Segel. “Shrinking” season two will premiere globally with the first two episodes on Wednesday, October 16, on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly, every Wednesday until December 25, 2024.

“Shrinking” follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.

In addition to Segel and Ford, “Shrinking” stars Emmy-Award nominee Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, Ted McGinley with Emmy-Award nominee Christa Miller. Goldstein will appear as a special guest star in season two.

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence and Goldstein are under overall deals and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, Randall Keenan Winston, Annie Mebane, Rachna Fruchbom and Brian Gallivan.

“Shrinking” marks the third partnership for Apple, Lawrence and Warner Bros. Television, alongside the multi-Emmy Award-winning, global phenomenon “Ted Lasso,” and upcoming comedy series “Bad Monkey,” which premieres August 14, 2024. The series also marks the second collaboration for Apple TV+ and Segel, following his starring role in the Apple Original Film “The Sky is Everywhere.”

Take a look at the first look photos below! Photos courtesy of Apple.

