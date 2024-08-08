Photos: First Look at Sarah Paulson in Upcoming Thriller HOLD YOUR BREATH

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Searchlight Pictures has unveiled new photos and announced the release date for Hold Your Breath, the upcoming thriller starring Tony Award winner Sarah Paulson.

"In 1930's Oklahoma amid the region's horrific dust storms, a woman (Paulson) is convinced that sinister presence is threatening her family," the logline reveals.

Written and directed by Will Joines and Karrie Crouse, the movie also stars Amiah Miller, Alona Jane Robbins, Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, Ebon Moss-Backrach, and Bill Heck.

The movie is set to debut only on Hulu October 3, 2024.

Take a look at the first-look photos below!

