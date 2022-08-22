Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at KNIVES OUT Sequel GLASS ONION

The film will be released on Netflix December 23.

Aug. 22, 2022  

GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY will be released in select theaters on a to be announced date and globally on Netflix December 23.

In the follow up to Rian Johnson's KNIVES OUT, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.

The cast of the highly-anticipated film includes Leslie Odom Jr., Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

According to director Rian Johnson, Blanc's penchant for bombast is partly to thank for the film's title, which pays homage to the 1968 Beatles song of the same name. "I'm always fishing for something fun that Blanc can grab onto as an overwrought metaphor that he can beat to death," he says.

"This is all in plain sight from the very start. So, the idea of glass came to me, something that's clear. I'll be very honest. I literally got out my iPhone and searched my music library with the word 'glass.' There's got to be some good glass songs. I was like, "Oh, is it a glass fortress? Is it a glass castle? Is it a glass man?" The first thing that came up, because I'm a huge Beatles fan, is 'Glass Onion.'"

Check out the new phtoos here:

Rian Johnson & Janelle Monae filming Glass Onion
Rian Johnson & Janelle Monae filming Glass Onion

The Cast of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story
The Cast of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story

Photos: Courtesy of Netflix



