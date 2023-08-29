Photos: First Look at RENT Star Jesse L. Martin in NBC's New Series THE IRRATIONAL

The new drama series premieres Monday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

By: Aug. 29, 2023

NBC has released a first look at Jesse L. Martin in "The Irrational." The new drama series premieres Monday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

A new spin on the procedural genre, “The Irrational” follows world-renowned professor of behavioral science Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin) as he lends his unique expertise on an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations.

His insight and unconventional approach to understanding psychology and human behavior lead him and the team on a series of intense, unexpected journeys to solve illogical puzzles and perplexing mysteries. 

The cast also includes Maahra Hill as “Marisa,” Travina Springer as “Kylie,” Molly Kunz as “Phoebe,” and Arash DeMaxi as “Rizwan.”

Arika Lisanne Mittman, Mark Goffman, Sam Baum and David Frankel executive produce. The show is based on best-selling author Dan Ariely’s book, “Predictably Irrational.”

Martin made his Broadway debut in Timon of Athens, and then performed in The Government Inspector with Lainie Kazan.

While employed at the Moondance Diner, he met the playwright Jonathan Larson, who also worked on the restaurant's staff. In 1996, Larson's musical Rent took the Theatre World by storm, with Martin in the role of gay computer geek/philosophy professor Tom Collins. The 1990s update of Puccini's La BohÃ¨me earned six Drama Desk Awards, five Obie Awards, four Tony Awards, and the Pulitzer Prize.

From 1999 to 2008, he played Det. Ed Green on Law & Order. He had a brief hiatus at the end of the 2004-2005 season while he was filming the movie adaptation of Rent in which he reprised the role of Tom Collins. Martin's final episode of Law & Order aired April 23, 2008, as he was replaced by Anthony Anderson.

Martin returned to NBC a year later, as the co-star of The Philanthropist. In 2012, Martin joined season two of Smash as Scott Nichols. Martin currently portrays Joe West in the superhero series The Flash. Martin sits on the board of trustees for the Jonathan Larson Performing Arts Foundation.

Check out the photos here:

Jesse L. Martin as Alec Mercer

Jesse L. Martin as Alec Mercer, Maahra Hill as Marisa

Jesse L. Martin as Alec Mercer

Jesse L. Martin as Alec Mercer, Molly Kunz as Phoebe, Arash DeMaxi as Rizwan

Jesse L. Martin as Alec Mercer

Photo by: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC



