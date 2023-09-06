Photos: First Look at Eric Stonestreet as Magnus Antas, AKA the Mad Santa, in Disney+'s THE SANTA CLAUSES

The series is set to debut this holiday season. 

Sep. 06, 2023

Emmy® Award-winning actor Eric Stonestreet (“Modern Family”) stars as Magnus Antas, aka The Mad Santa, in season two of the Disney+ Original Series “The Santa Clauses,” which is set to debut this holiday season. 

A rowdy and mercurial foe who often brandishes a cup of mead, Magnus Antas reigned during the 14th century and is now returning to take down Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) and reclaim the North Pole. 

In the second season, the Calvin family is back in the North Pole as Scott Calvin continues his role as Santa Claus after retirement plans were thwarted when failing to find a worthy successor in season one. Now that Scott and his family have successfully saved Christmas, Scott turns his focus towards training his son Cal to eventually take over the “family business” as Santa Claus. 

Season one of “The Santa Clauses,” which debuted Nov. 16, 2022, was a Top 5 most-watched original series on Disney+ by hour streamed during its Season’s Streaming campaign (Nov. 3-Dec. 31).

Disney Legend Tim Allen executive produces and continues to reprise the beloved role of Santa/Scott Calvin. Also starring are Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs. Claus/Carol, Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra Calvin Claus, Austin Kane as Cal Calvin Claus, Devin Bright as Santa’s elf bestie Noel, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias as Kris “Kringle” Moreno and Eric Stonestreet as Magnus Antas aka The Mad Santa.

Matilda Lawler plays a recurring guest-star role as Santa’s chief of staff, Betty. Additional guest stars include Tracy Morgan as Easter Bunny, Marta Kessler as Olga, a surly, take-no-prisoners gnome who doesn’t understand “feelings” and “empathy” and sidekick to Magnus Antas, aka The Mad Santa, , Liam Kyle as Gary, Isabella Bennett as Edie, Sasha Knight as Crouton, Ruby Jay as Riley, Mia Lynn Bangunan as Pontoon, and Laura San Giacomo as La Befana, the Christmas Witch.

Alongside Allen, award-winning Jack Burditt (“30 Rock,” “Modern Family,” “Frasier,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) is an executive producer and showrunner. Kevin Hench (“Last Man Standing”), Richard Baker (“Last Man Standing,” “The Santa Clause,” “The Santa Clause 2”) and Rick Messina (“Last Man Standing,” “The Santa Clause,” “The Santa Clause 2”) serve as executive producers along with Jason Winer and Jon Radler for Small Dog Picture Company. 

Check out the photos here:

