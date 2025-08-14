Photos: First-Look at Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys in THE BEAST IN ME

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has shared new first-look photos for The Beast in Me, the new mystery thriller series starring Broadway alum Claire Danes (Pygmalion) and Matthew Rhys. All 8 episodes of the series will be released on November 13, 2025.

The series follows Aggie Wiggs (Danes) following the tragic death of her young son. The acclaimed author has receded from public life, unable to write, a ghost of her former self. But she finds an unlikely subject for a new book when the house next door is bought by Nile Jarvis (Rhys), a famed and formidable real estate mogul who was once the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance. At once horrified and fascinated by this man, Aggie finds herself compulsively hunting for the truth – chasing his demons while fleeing her own – in a game of cat and mouse that might turn deadly.

The cast also includes Brittany Snow (Pitch Perfect), Natalie Morales, David Lyons, Brian Abbott, Tim Guinee, Tony Award winner Deirdre O’Connell (Dana H), Tony Award winner Will Brill (Stereophonic), Tony Award winner Bill Irwin (Eureka Day), Tony-nominee Kate Burton (Present Laughter), Hettienne Park, Jonathan Banks, Aleyse Shannon, Amir Arison, and Julie Ann Emery.

The show is created and written by Gabe Rotter, with Howard Gordon as the showrunner. Antonio Campos serves as a director and executive producer, with Daniel Pearle also a writer and executive producer. Additionally, executive producers include Conan O’Brien, Jeff Ross, and David Kissinger for Conaco; Jodie Foster and Caroline Baron.

Photos courtesy of Netflix