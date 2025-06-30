Photos: Finn Wittrock, Richard Kind, & More Behind the Scenes of HERSHEY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The upcoming major motion picture Hershey, which tells the true story of founder Milton S. Hershey, has concluded principal photography, wrapping over seven weeks of filming across Hershey’s home state of Pennsylvania. The film is planned for release in 2026, to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the United States.

A film by Mark Waters (Mean Girls), the movie brings to life the story of a man who overcame early failure to build one of the world’s most iconic brands, and whose greatest legacy lies not in chocolate but in his enduring contributions to education, community, and opportunity through Milton Hershey School. The movie spans nearly five decades of Milton Hershey’s life, from the early 1870s to the late 1910s.

Finn Wittrock (The Big Short) stars as the visionary Milton S. Hershey alongside Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus) as his beloved wife Catherine “Kitty” Hershey. The cast also features Alan Ruck (Succession), Richard Kind (Only Murders in the Building), David Costabile (Billions), Heléne York (The Other Two), Michael Moreland Milligan (Chicago Fire), Francesca Faridany (Manifest), Daniel David Stewart (Catch-22) and Dina Spybey-Waters (Just Like Heaven). Take a look at the behind-the-scenes photos below!

