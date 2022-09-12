Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Eddie Redmayne, Jessica Chastain & THE GOOD NURSE Cast Attend TIFF Premiere

The film will stream on Netflix on October 26.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 12, 2022  

Last night, September 11, 2022, THE GOOD NURSE had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Stars Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne, Nnamdi Asomugha, Kim Dickens, Noah Emmerich, and Alix West Lefler, Producers, Scott Franklin, Darren Aronofsky, Michael A. Jackman, Glen Basner, Director, Tobias Lindholm, and real-life hero Amy Loughren were in attendance.

The film follows Amy, a compassionate nurse and single mother struggling with a life-threatening heart condition, as she is stretched to her physical and emotional limits by the hard and demanding night shifts at the ICU. But help arrives, when Charlie, a thoughtful and empathetic fellow nurse, starts at her unit.

While sharing long nights at the hospital, the two develop a strong and devoted friendship, and for the first time in years, Amy truly has faith in her and her young daughters' future. But after a series of mysterious patient deaths sets off an investigation that points to Charlie as the prime suspect, Amy is forced to risk her life and the safety of her children to uncover the truth.

A gripping thriller based on true events, THE GOOD NURSE is directed by Academy Award nominee Tobias Lindholm, written by Academy Award nominee Krysty Wilson-Cairns, and stars Academy Award winners Jessica Chastain as Amy Loughren and Eddie Redmayne as Charles Cullen, as well as Nnamdi Asomugha, Noah Emmerich, and Kim Dickens.

Photos: Eddie Redmayne, Jessica Chastain & THE GOOD NURSE Cast Attend TIFF Premiere
The cast attends Netflix's "The Good Nurse" world premiere / pre-reception at the Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre

Photos: Eddie Redmayne, Jessica Chastain & THE GOOD NURSE Cast Attend TIFF Premiere
Nnamdi Asomugha, Jessica Chastain, and Eddie Redmayne

Photos: Eddie Redmayne, Jessica Chastain & THE GOOD NURSE Cast Attend TIFF Premiere
Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne

Photos: Eddie Redmayne, Jessica Chastain & THE GOOD NURSE Cast Attend TIFF Premiere
Kim Dickens and Jessica Chastain

Photos: Eddie Redmayne, Jessica Chastain & THE GOOD NURSE Cast Attend TIFF Premiere
Jessica Chastain

Photos: Eddie Redmayne, Jessica Chastain & THE GOOD NURSE Cast Attend TIFF Premiere
Jessica Chastain

Photos: Eddie Redmayne, Jessica Chastain & THE GOOD NURSE Cast Attend TIFF Premiere
Eddie Redmayne

Photos: Eddie Redmayne, Jessica Chastain & THE GOOD NURSE Cast Attend TIFF Premiere
Eddie Redmayne

Photos: Eddie Redmayne, Jessica Chastain & THE GOOD NURSE Cast Attend TIFF Premiere
Nnamdi Asomugha

Photos: Eddie Redmayne, Jessica Chastain & THE GOOD NURSE Cast Attend TIFF Premiere
Tobias Lindholm

Photos: Eddie Redmayne, Jessica Chastain & THE GOOD NURSE Cast Attend TIFF Premiere
Tobias Lindholm

Photos: Eddie Redmayne, Jessica Chastain & THE GOOD NURSE Cast Attend TIFF Premiere
The cast of the Good Nurse

Photos: Eddie Redmayne, Jessica Chastain & THE GOOD NURSE Cast Attend TIFF Premiere
The Cast of the Good Nurse

Photos: Eddie Redmayne, Jessica Chastain & THE GOOD NURSE Cast Attend TIFF Premiere
Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Photo by Robert Okine/Getty Images for Netflix

Regional Awards

Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Interview: Jennifer Hudson Reveals How She Will Honor Broadway Through Her New Talk ShowInterview: Jennifer Hudson Reveals How She Will Honor Broadway Through Her New Talk Show
September 10, 2022

Jennifer Hudson is gearing up to light up daytime with her new talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show! Ahead of the premiere, BroadwayWorld spoke with the recent EGOT winner to discuss how Broadway will be featured in the new talk show, her dream guests, what will set her talk show apart from others, and more.
Jake La Botz Releases New Album 'Hair On Fire'Jake La Botz Releases New Album 'Hair On Fire'
September 9, 2022

La Botz will be touring in support of the record on his Tattoo Across America Tour, where he’ll be playing across the country, with some unusual places along the way, including the Outsiders House Museum in Tulsa, which the executive director for, and rapper, Danny Boy O'Connor (House of Pain/La Coka Nostra) personally booked La Botz for.
Aidan Bissett Shares New Single 'Tripping Over Air'Aidan Bissett Shares New Single 'Tripping Over Air'
September 9, 2022

As the EP pre-order launches, he shared the new single “Tripping Over Air,” which he wrote with Captain Cuts (Walk The Moon, Lennon Stella), who produced, and David Charles Fisher. Fans who pre-order the digital EP will instantly receive “Tripping Over Air” plus the track “Twenty Something,” which was released in June.
The Higher Releases Title Track to Forthcoming 'Elvis in Wonderland' EPThe Higher Releases Title Track to Forthcoming 'Elvis in Wonderland' EP
September 9, 2022

The Higher has released the second single to their upcoming project: the “Elvis in Wonderland” title track across DSPs.  For the band, “Elvis in Wonderland'' is a commentary on the sensation that Las Vegas brings to those who desire a much needed escape. Watch the music video for the new single and check out upcoming tour dates!
Dolly Parton & Kelly Clarkson Release New '9 to 5' ReworkDolly Parton & Kelly Clarkson Release New '9 to 5' Rework
September 9, 2022

Directed by Camille Hardman and Gary Lane, the documentary infuses humor with facts as the cast of the original blockbuster film 9 to 5—Dolly Parton,  Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dabney Coleman, as well as Rita Moreno and Allison Janney from  the 9 to 5 TV Series and 9 to 5 Broadway Musical. Listen to the new duet now!