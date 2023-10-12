Photos: Check Out New WONKA Posters With Timothee Chalamet, Natasha Rothwell & More

WONKA will be released in theaters on December 15.

By: Oct. 12, 2023

Following a brand-new trailer this morning, new character posters for the Wonka movie musical have been released!

Check out the photos of Timothee Chalamet as Willy Wonka, Hugh Grant as the Oompa Loompa, Natasha Rothwell as Piper Benz, Calah Lane as Noodle, Rich Fulcher as Larry Chucklesworth, Rakhee Thakrar as Lottie Bell, as Jim Carter as Abacus Crunch below!

Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl’s most iconic children’s book and one of the best-selling children’s books of all time, “Wonka” tells the wondrous story of how the world’s greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today.

From Paul King, writer/director of the “Paddington” films, David Heyman, producer of “Harry Potter,” “Gravity,” “Fantastic Beasts” and “Paddington,” and producers Alexandra Derbyshire (the “Paddington” films, “Jurassic World: Dominion”) and Luke Kelly (“Roald Dahl’s The Witches”), comes an intoxicating mix of magic and music, mayhem and emotion, all told with fabulous heart and humor. Starring Timothée Chalamet in the title role, this irresistibly vivid and inventive big screen spectacle will introduce audiences to a young Willy Wonka, chock-full of ideas and determined to change the world one delectable bite at a time—proving that the best things in life begin with a dream, and if you’re lucky enough to meet Willy Wonka, anything is possible.

Starring alongside Chalamet are Calah Lane (“The Day Shall Come”), Emmy and Peabody Award winner Keegan-Michael Key (“The Prom,” “Schmigadoon”), Paterson Joseph (“Vigil,” “Noughts + Crosses”), Matt Lucas (“Paddington,” “Little Britain”), Mathew Baynton (“The Wrong Mans,” “Ghosts”), Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins (“The Shape of Water,” the “Paddington” films, “Spencer”), Rowan Atkinson (the “Johnny English” and “Mr. Bean” films, “Love Actually”), Jim Carter (“Downton Abbey”), with Oscar winner Olivia Colman (“The Favourite,” “The Lost Daughter”) and Hugh Grant (“Paddington 2,” “A Very English Scandal”). The film also stars Natasha Rothwell (“White Lotus,” “Insecure”), Rich Fulcher (“Marriage Story,” “Disenchantment”), Rakhee Thakrar (“Sex Education,” “Four Weddings and a Funeral”), Tom Davis (“Paddington 2,” “King Gary”) and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (“Paddington 2,” “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” “Mary Poppins Returns”).

Simon Farnaby (“Paddington 2”) & Paul King wrote the screenplay, based on a story by King and characters created by Roald Dahl. Michael Siegel, Cate Adams, Rosie
Alison and Tim Wellspring are serving as executive producers. King’s behind-the-scenes creative team includes director of photography Chung-Hoon Chung (“Last Night in Soho,” “Ah-ga-ssi”); Oscar-nominated production designer Nathan Crowley (“Tenet,” “Dunkirk”); editor Mark Everson (the “Paddington” films); Oscar-winning costume designer Lindy Hemming (the “Paddington” films, “Topsy-Turvy”); and composer Joby Talbot (the “Sing” films). Neil Hannon of the band The Divine Comedy is writing original songs for the film.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, in Association with Village Roadshow Pictures, a Heyday Films Production, a Paul King Confection, “Wonka,” set to open in theaters and in IMAX internationally beginning 6 December 2023 and in North America on December 15, 2023; it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Check out the new posters here:

Photos: Check Out New WONKA Posters With Timothee Chalamet, Natasha Rothwell & More
Timothee Chalamet

Photos: Check Out New WONKA Posters With Timothee Chalamet, Natasha Rothwell & More
Natasha Rothwell

Photos: Check Out New WONKA Posters With Timothee Chalamet, Natasha Rothwell & More
Hugh Grant

Photos: Check Out New WONKA Posters With Timothee Chalamet, Natasha Rothwell & More
Calah Lane

Photos: Check Out New WONKA Posters With Timothee Chalamet, Natasha Rothwell & More
Rakhee Thakrar

Photos: Check Out New WONKA Posters With Timothee Chalamet, Natasha Rothwell & More
Rich Fulcher

Photos: Check Out New WONKA Posters With Timothee Chalamet, Natasha Rothwell & More
Jim Carter



