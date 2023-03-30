Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Bravo Unveils THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Season 15 Cast Portraits

The new season will premiere on May 7 at 8:00 p.m. on Bravo,

Mar. 30, 2023  

Bravo has debuted the cast portraits for the new season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta ahead of its launch.

The new photos feature Kandi Buruss, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, Sheree Whitfield, Kenya Moore, and Sanya Richards-Ross posing for the franchise's fifteenth season.

The returning cast members will be joined by new friend Courtney Rhodes for the new season, alongside returning friend Monyetta Shaw.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" is produced by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Lorraine Haughton-Lawson, Eric Fuller, Joye Chin, Julie "Bob" Lombardi and Tom Ciaccio serving as Executive Producers. Lizzie Spratt, James Brangert and Morris Thorpe serve as Co-Executive Producers. Andy Cohen also serves as an Executive Producer.

Check out the new photos below:

Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, Sheree Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Sanya Richards Ross

Sanya Richards Ross

Marlo Hampton

Drew Sidora

Sheree Whitfield

Kenya Moore

Kandi Burruss

Monyetta Shaw

Courtney Rhodes

Photo by: AB+DM/Bravo



