Photos: Bravo Unveils THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Season 15 Cast Portraits

Bravo has debuted the cast portraits for the new season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta ahead of its launch.

The new photos feature Kandi Buruss, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, Sheree Whitfield, Kenya Moore, and Sanya Richards-Ross posing for the franchise's fifteenth season.

The returning cast members will be joined by new friend Courtney Rhodes for the new season, alongside returning friend Monyetta Shaw.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" is produced by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Lorraine Haughton-Lawson, Eric Fuller, Joye Chin, Julie "Bob" Lombardi and Tom Ciaccio serving as Executive Producers. Lizzie Spratt, James Brangert and Morris Thorpe serve as Co-Executive Producers. Andy Cohen also serves as an Executive Producer.

