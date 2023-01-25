Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Bravo Shares New Photos From THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Reunion

The reunion will begin on Wednesday, January 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

Jan. 25, 2023  

Bravo has shared photos from the upcoming Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season three reunion on Bravo. The reunion will begin on Wednesday, January 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Watch the trailer for the new reunion episodes here.

The reunion will feature Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, and Whitney Rose. Jen Shah, who was recently sentenced to 78 months on prison, has REVEALED that she will not be present at the reunion.

The "friend-ofs" from this season, Danna Bui-Negrete, Angie Harrington and Angie Katsanevas, will also be present. Husbands Seth Marks, John Barlow, and Justin Rose will also make appearances.

"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" delves into the undiscovered world of Salt Lake City within an exclusive social circle made up of seven successful women who've created their own paradise filled with luxury homes, shopping  sprees  and multi-million-dollar businesses.

"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" is produced by Shed Media (a division of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television). Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson, Lori Gordon and Luke Neslage executive produce. Andy Cohen also serves as an executive producer.

Photos by: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Photos: Bravo Shares New Photos From THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Reunion
Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, Andy Cohen, Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow

Photos: Bravo Shares New Photos From THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Reunion
Seth Marks, Meredith Marks

Photos: Bravo Shares New Photos From THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Reunion
Lisa Barlow, John Barlow

Photos: Bravo Shares New Photos From THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Reunion
Whitney Rose, Justin Rose

Photos: Bravo Shares New Photos From THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Reunion
Angie Katsanevas, Danna-Bui Negrete

Photos: Bravo Shares New Photos From THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Reunion
Angie Harrington, Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, Andy Cohen, Whitney Rose

Photos: Bravo Shares New Photos From THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Reunion
Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow

Photos: Bravo Shares New Photos From THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Reunion
Meredith Marks, Heather Gay

Photos: Bravo Shares New Photos From THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Reunion
Andy Cohen, Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow

Photos: Bravo Shares New Photos From THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Reunion
Heather Gay, Andy Cohen, Whitney Rose

Photos: Bravo Shares New Photos From THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Reunion
Meredith Marks, Heather Gay

Photos: Bravo Shares New Photos From THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Reunion
Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, Andy Cohen, Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile & More to Perform At The GRAMMYS Photo
Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile & More to Perform At The GRAMMYS
The first round of performers for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards® have been announced and taking the stage will be current nominees Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith. Live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and hosted by Trevor Noah are in February.
Breaking Glass Pictures To Release LGBTQ+ Festival Darling NANAS BOYS Photo
Breaking Glass Pictures To Release LGBTQ+ Festival Darling NANA'S BOYS
 Breaking Glass Pictures will present the North American release of the LGBTQ+ festival darling NANA'S BOYS directed by Ashton Pina. The film will arrive on VOD, digital on February 7 and DVD February 23.
Joe Kenda Returns to ID with HOMICIDE HUNTER: AMERICAN DETECTIVE Photo
Joe Kenda Returns to ID with HOMICIDE HUNTER: AMERICAN DETECTIVE
In HOMICIDE HUNTER: AMERICAN DETECTIVE, Lt. Joe Kenda trades in his own case files to bring viewers astounding investigations from across the country, with each episode profiling a different homicide detective whose tireless efforts helped bring justice for the victim. Check out episode descriptions now!

From This Author - Michael Major


CBS Renews BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA For Season FiveCBS Renews BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA For Season Five
January 25, 2023

CBS announced that it has renewed the popular Monday night comedy BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA for the 2023-2024 broadcast season. The CBS Original series joins top comedies YOUNG SHELDON, GHOSTS and THE NEIGHBORHOOD previously renewed for next season. Additional renewals will be announced in the coming months.
Karan Casey Shares New Song 'Sister I Am Here For You'Karan Casey Shares New Song 'Sister I Am Here For You'
January 25, 2023

Adding their unique vocals to the album are Niamh Dunne on a duet song Sister I am Here for You; Pauline Scanlon on a searing feminist overlook of Ireland in a song entitled I Live in a Country; and Ríoghnach Connolly on Daughter Dear, a tender hearted song between a mother and daughter.
Baaba Maal Releases New Track 'Agreement'Baaba Maal Releases New Track 'Agreement'
January 25, 2023

Production from Johan Hugo treads a magical line between ancient and modern, the hypnotic, looping track emerges from a riff played by Barou Sall, a Hoddu master and long time Baaba Maal collaborator. This traditional Senegalese instrument which prefigures the banjo accompanies Baaba’s pure, searching vocal, backed by Mamadou Sarr’s percussion.
Out of Mind Festival Unveils 2023 LineupOut of Mind Festival Unveils 2023 Lineup
January 25, 2023

Out of Mind Fest will host an array of local and national LGBTQ+ and BIPOC vendors along with exciting activations for all attendees. An exclusive Out of Mine t-shirt will also be available, designed by Bailey Zindel (Dolly Parton, Mitski, Brandi Carlile), with all proceeds going to the ACLU to fight against anti-trans legislation in the U.S.
New Hope Club Kick off 2023 With New Single 'Don't Go Wasting Time'New Hope Club Kick off 2023 With New Single 'Don't Go Wasting Time'
January 25, 2023

Once again, frontman Blake Richardson produced the track in addition to sharing guitar duties with bandmates George Smith and Reece Bibby. This time around, Reece handles lead vocals. On the track, George’s delicate piano echoes through a soft and steady beat, setting a cinematic tone. In the accompanying visual, the band perform.
share