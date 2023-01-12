VIDEO: First Look at THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Reunion Trailer

Watch a preview video of the upcoming Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season three reunion on Bravo. The reunion will begin on Wednesday, January 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

The reunion will feature Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, and Whitney Rose. Jen Shah, who was recently sentenced to 78 months on prison, has REVEALED that she will not be present at the reunion.

The "friend-ofs" from this season, Danna Bui-Negrete, Angie Harrington and Angie Katsanevas, will also be present.

"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" delves into the undiscovered world of Salt Lake City within an exclusive social circle made up of seven successful women who've created their own paradise filled with luxury homes, shopping sprees and multi-million-dollar businesses.

"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" is produced by Shed Media (a division of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television). Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson, Lori Gordon and Luke Neslage executive produce. Andy Cohen also serves as an executive producer.

Watch the preview of the upcoming reunion here: