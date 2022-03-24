Photos: Behind the Scenes of the Artios Awards with Danielle Pinnock

Danielle Pinnock, breakout star of CBS's hit comedy "Ghosts," hosted the 37th Annual Artios Awards this week, honoring excellence in casting for film, TV and theater, presented by the Casting Society.

"It was a tremendous honor to be asked to host this year's Artios Awards. It was a dream come true. I'm still pinching myself! To be able to celebrate these industry titans is a gift I won't soon forget," Pinnock said exclusively to BroadwayWorld. "I have always been so inspired by the endless creativity and passion that casting directors exhibit: in giving actors a platform to share their gifts; and in helping creators achieve their vision by bringing together a perfect ensemble of performers. I want to thank the Casting Society for this incredible opportunity, and congratulate all the winners and nominees, past, present and future!"

Danielle Pinnock stars as a series regular on CBS's new comedy series, Ghosts, which premiered this fall and has been renewed for a Season 2, ranking as network TV's #1 New Comedy. Danielle has a truly hilarious, breakout role on the ensemble as 'Alberta', a Prohibition-era lounge singer turned ghost who is trapped in a modern-day country estate recently inherited by two unexpecting new tenants.

"Even though it was virtual, I wanted to perform as though it was live. My team and I assembled six looks total for the evening. All ranging from a red shimmery Julia Clancy gown that was an ode to my character Alberta which I play on "Ghosts," to a Andre Leon Talley inspired kimono for my Bridgerton sketch. My glam team delivered and I have to give a shoutout to Kelly Augustine, Ashton Allen, Rickie Dewayne and Ashanta Morris. We were able to create these looks in less than 10 hours."

Winners at this year's Artios Awards included Encanto, West Side Story, The Humans, Don't Look Up, Ted Lasso, Pose, and more. Audiences were able to see Pinnock's comedic skills on full display at the Artios Awards as she played multiple characters throughout the night.

"As a comedian, being able to play such a diverse range of characters throughout the evening was truly a career highlight. Thank you to Kim Williams, Caroline Liem and Simone Finch for giving me permission to improvise and to add my own flair."

As a creator, it was also recently announced that Danielle's adult-aimed animated series, Unmentionables, which she co-created with Punam Patel (Netflix's Special)-about mismatched underwear and the millennial human who wears them-is being developed for television by Emmy-winning producer Anthony Hemingway and Taraji P. Henson. She is also developing a pilot of her viral sketch series, Hashtag Booked, which has received over 20 million views and a Webby Award for its painfully-funny depiction of the very real challenges black actors face at predominantly white casting agencies.

Audiences will recognize Danielle from recurring for four seasons as 'Ms. Ingram', Sheldon's algebra teacher, on CBS's Young Sheldon; as well as HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show, recurring on EPIX's Get Shorty, plus memorable guest spots on ABC's Scandal and NBC's This Is Us. Her voice work has been heard on Netflix's Boss Baby: Back in Business, Cartoon Network's Thundercats Roar, Apple+'s Doug Unplugs, and Peacock's Where's Waldo?.

Mentored by Anna Deavere Smith, Danielle is also a classically-trained stage actress, notable for her solo show, Body/Courage, an exploration of body acceptance which she created from over 300 real-life interview subjects whose words and spirits she evokes in a thrilling one-woman show. She has also appeared Off-Broadway in the verbatim play, In Conflict; and has performed at major regional theaters including Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles, Goodman Theatre in Chicago, and D.C.'s famed Kennedy Center, among many others.

Danielle was styled by Kelly Augustine, makeup by Ashanta Morris, hair by Rickie Dewayne and Ashton Allen, and photography by Jerome A. Shaw.

Check out exclusive behind-the-scenes photos of Pinnock preparing to host the awards below!

Photo Credit: Jerome A. Shaw