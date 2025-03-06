Photos: Amanda Seyfried & More at LONG BRIGHT RIVER New York Premiere

All eight episodes of the new series premiere exclusively on Peacock Thursday, March 13.
On Wednesday, March 5, Peacock celebrated the premiere of its highly anticipated limited drama series LONG BRIGHT RIVER at the Metrograph Theater, bringing together the cast, executive producers, and special guests for an exclusive screening and after-party.
The premiere began with a lively red carpet, setting the tone for the evening before guests gathered inside the Metrograph for a screening of the first episode, “These Girls.” Guests included Star and Executive Producer Amanda Seyfried, Showrunner, Executive Producer, Director, Writer Nikki Toscano, Executive Producer, Writer, Author Liz Moore, Executive Producers Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Hagar Ben-Asher, Russell Rothberg, and stars Nicholas Pinnock, Ashleigh Cummings, John Doman and Callum Vinson.
Additional guest stars from the series in attendance included Annabelle Toomey, Britne Oldford, Dash Mihok, Eden Marryshow, Joe Daru, Maggie Toomey, Matthew Del Negro, Maura Day, O.T The Real, Patch Darragh and Perry Mattfeld. Other notable attendees included actors Erik Jensen (The Walking Dead), Michael Chernus (Peacock's Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy) and Danny Strong (Buffy the Vampire Slayer).
Long Bright River is a suspense thriller series that tells the story of Mickey (Seyfried), a police officer who patrols a Philadelphia neighborhood hard-hit by the opioid crisis. When a series of murders begins in the neighborhood, Mickey realizes that her personal history might be related to the case. All eight episodes of the show premiere exclusively on Peacock Thursday, March 13. Take a look at photos from the premiere below!
Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Peacock
John Doman, Ashleigh Cummings, Liz Moore, Callum Vinson, Amanda Seyfried, Nikki Toscano, Nicholas Pinnock
Nicholas Pinnock
Nicholas Pinnock
Liz Moore
Nicholas Pinnock
Nikki Toscano, Liz Moore
Nikki Toscano
Callum Vinson
Ashleigh Cummings
Amanda Seyfried, Callum Vinson, Nicholas Pinnock
Amanda Seyfried, Nicholas Pinnock
Amanda Seyfried, Nicholas Pinnock
Nikki Toscano, Amanda Seyfried, Nicholas Pinnock, Liz Moore
Amanda Seyfried, Ashleigh Cummings
Liz Moore, Nikki Toscano, Amanda Seyfried
Nikki Toscano, Liz Moore
Amanda Seyfried, Nikki Toscano, Liz Moore
Nicholas Pinnock, Amanda Seyfried
Nicholas Pinnock, Amanda Seyfried
