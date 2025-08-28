Photos: Alex Edelman & More Attend Premiere of THE OFFICE Follow-Up THE PAPER

The highly anticipated series set in the world of The Office will premiere with all 10 episodes on September 4.
On Wednesday, August 27, Los Angeles' Harmony Gold Theater was transformed into the Toledo Truth Teller to celebrate Peacock’s original new comedy, The Paper. The highly anticipated series set in the world of The Office will premiere with all 10 episodes on September 4.
During the event, attendees gathered inside the theater for a screening of the first two episodes, followed by a lively conversation with executive producers and cast, moderated by actor and comedian Nathan Fielder. The celebration continued with an after-party at The Sun Rose Hotel.
Guests included Executive Producers and Creators Greg Daniels and Michael Koman and stars Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Tony Award winner Alex Edelman, Ramona Young and Oscar Nuñez.
Also in attendance were The Paper executive producers Howard Klein and Ben Silverman, guest stars Eric Rahill, Nate Jackson, Allan Havey, Mo Welch, and Nancy Lenehan, as well as special guests Meghan Trainor, Daryl Sabara, Creed Bratton, Ellie Kemper, Kate Flannery, Caitlin Reilly and more.
The new show sees the documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch find a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper, the Toledo Truth Teller, and the new editor-in-chief (Gleeson) trying to revive it.
Helmed by Greg Daniels (The Office) and Michael Koman (Nathan for You), the series stars Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Ramona Young, Tim Key, and Oscar Nuñez, reprising his role as Oscar Martinez. Alex Edelman, who won a Special Tony Award for his one-man show Just for Us, stars and writes.
Take a look at photos of the Hollywood premiere below, and check out a sneak peek clip from the series here.
Photo credit: Roger Kisby/Todd Williamson/Peacock
Greg Daniels, Creator / Showrunner / Executive Producer / Writer / Director; Oscar Nunez, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, Nathan Fielder, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Chelsea Frei, Domhnall Gleeson, Michael Koman, Creator / Showrunner / Executive Producer / Writer
Creed Bratton and Kate Flannery
Oscar Nunez, Chelsea Frei, Domhnall Gleeson
Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Sabrina Impacciatore
Ellie Kemper, Oscar Nunez, Kate Flannery, Creed Bratton, Paul Lieberstein
Christina Kartcher, Ramona Young, Lee Rodriguez
Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Sabrina Impacciatore
Melvin Gregg, Oscar Nunez, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Domnhall Gleeson, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, Eric Rahill
Mo Welch, Greg Daniels, Michael Koman, Alex Edelman, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Eric Rahill
Chelsea Frei, Meghan Trainor
Chelsea Frei, Meghan Trainor, Caitlin Reilly, Hannah Pilkes
Melvin Gregg, Alex Edelman, Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television; Oscar Nunez, Pearlena Igbokwe, Chairman, TV Studios, NBC & Peacock Entertainment; Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Greg Daniels, Creator / Showrunner / Executive Producer / Writer / Director; Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content; Domnhall Gleeson, Ramona Young, Michael Koman, Creator / Showrunner / Executive Producer / Writer
Chelsea Frei, Alex Edelman
Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei
Nathan Fielder, Domhnall Gleeson
Michael Koman, Creator / Showrunner / Executive Producer / Writer; Melvin Gregg, Oscar Nunez, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Domnhall Gleeson, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, Eric Rahill, Greg Daniels, Creator / Showrunner / Executive Producer / Writer / Director
Nathan Fielder, Greg Daniels, Creator / Showrunner / Executive Producer / Writer / Director; Michael Koman, Creator / Showrunner / Executive Producer / Writer
Ramona Young, Melvin Gregg
Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television; Michael Koman, Creator / Showrunner / Executive Producer / Writer; Pearlena Igbokwe, Chairman, TV Studios, NBC & Peacock Entertainment; Greg Daniels, Creator / Showrunner / Executive Producer / Writer / Director; Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content
Greg Daniels, Creator / Showrunner / Executive Producer / Writer / Director; Michael Koman, Creator / Showrunner / Executive Producer / Writer
Greg Daniels, Creator / Showrunner / Executive Producer / Writer / Director; Oscar Nunez, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Chelsea Frei, Domhnall Gleeson, Michael Koman, Creator / Showrunner / Executive Producer / Writer
