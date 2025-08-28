 tracker
Photos: Alex Edelman & More Attend Premiere of THE OFFICE Follow-Up THE PAPER

The highly anticipated series set in the world of The Office will premiere with all 10 episodes on September 4.

Aug. 28, 2025
On Wednesday, August 27, Los Angeles' Harmony Gold Theater was transformed into the Toledo Truth Teller to celebrate Peacock’s original new comedy, The Paper. The highly anticipated series set in the world of The Office will premiere with all 10 episodes on September 4.

During the event, attendees gathered inside the theater for a screening of the first two episodes, followed by a lively conversation with executive producers and cast, moderated by actor and comedian Nathan Fielder. The celebration continued with an after-party at The Sun Rose Hotel.

Guests included Executive Producers and Creators Greg Daniels and Michael Koman and stars Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Tony Award winner Alex Edelman, Ramona Young and Oscar Nuñez.

Also in attendance were The Paper executive producers Howard Klein and Ben Silverman, guest stars Eric Rahill, Nate Jackson, Allan Havey, Mo Welch, and Nancy Lenehan, as well as special guests Meghan Trainor, Daryl Sabara, Creed Bratton, Ellie Kemper, Kate Flannery, Caitlin Reilly and more.

The new show sees the documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch find a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper, the Toledo Truth Teller, and the new editor-in-chief (Gleeson) trying to revive it. 

Helmed by Greg Daniels (The Office) and Michael Koman (Nathan for You), the series stars Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Ramona Young, Tim Key, and Oscar Nuñez, reprising his role as Oscar Martinez. Alex Edelman, who won a Special Tony Award for his one-man show Just for Us, stars and writes. 

Photo credit: Roger Kisby/Todd Williamson/Peacock

Greg Daniels, Creator / Showrunner / Executive Producer / Writer / Director; Oscar Nunez, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, Nathan Fielder, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Chelsea Frei, Domhnall Gleeson, Michael Koman, Creator / Showrunner / Executive Producer / Writer

Creed Bratton and Kate Flannery

Oscar Nunez, Chelsea Frei, Domhnall Gleeson

Ellie Kemper and Alex Edelman

Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Sabrina Impacciatore

Natalie Morales, Alex Edelman

Ellie Kemper, Oscar Nunez, Kate Flannery, Creed Bratton, Paul Lieberstein

Christina Kartcher, Ramona Young, Lee Rodriguez

Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Sabrina Impacciatore

Melvin Gregg, Oscar Nunez, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Domnhall Gleeson, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, Eric Rahill

Alex Edelman

Mo Welch, Greg Daniels, Michael Koman, Alex Edelman, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Eric Rahill

Chelsea Frei, Meghan Trainor

Chelsea Frei, Meghan Trainor, Caitlin Reilly, Hannah Pilkes

Melvin Gregg, Alex Edelman, Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television; Oscar Nunez, Pearlena Igbokwe, Chairman, TV Studios, NBC & Peacock Entertainment; Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Greg Daniels, Creator / Showrunner / Executive Producer / Writer / Director; Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content; Domnhall Gleeson, Ramona Young, Michael Koman, Creator / Showrunner / Executive Producer / Writer

Chelsea Frei, Alex Edelman

Alex Edelman

Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei

Nathan Fielder, Domhnall Gleeson

Michael Koman, Creator / Showrunner / Executive Producer / Writer; Melvin Gregg, Oscar Nunez, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Domnhall Gleeson, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, Eric Rahill, Greg Daniels, Creator / Showrunner / Executive Producer / Writer / Director

Alex Edelman, Oscar Nunez

Nathan Fielder, Greg Daniels, Creator / Showrunner / Executive Producer / Writer / Director; Michael Koman, Creator / Showrunner / Executive Producer / Writer

Ramona Young, Melvin Gregg

Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television; Michael Koman, Creator / Showrunner / Executive Producer / Writer; Pearlena Igbokwe, Chairman, TV Studios, NBC & Peacock Entertainment; Greg Daniels, Creator / Showrunner / Executive Producer / Writer / Director; Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content

Creed Bratton, Ellie Kemper

Greg Daniels, Creator / Showrunner / Executive Producer / Writer / Director; Michael Koman, Creator / Showrunner / Executive Producer / Writer

Greg Daniels, Creator / Showrunner / Executive Producer / Writer / Director; Oscar Nunez, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Chelsea Frei, Domhnall Gleeson, Michael Koman, Creator / Showrunner / Executive Producer / Writer

