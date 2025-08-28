Photos: Alex Edelman & More Attend Premiere of THE OFFICE Follow-Up THE PAPER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Wednesday, August 27, Los Angeles' Harmony Gold Theater was transformed into the Toledo Truth Teller to celebrate Peacock’s original new comedy, The Paper. The highly anticipated series set in the world of The Office will premiere with all 10 episodes on September 4.

During the event, attendees gathered inside the theater for a screening of the first two episodes, followed by a lively conversation with executive producers and cast, moderated by actor and comedian Nathan Fielder. The celebration continued with an after-party at The Sun Rose Hotel.

Guests included Executive Producers and Creators Greg Daniels and Michael Koman and stars Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Tony Award winner Alex Edelman, Ramona Young and Oscar Nuñez.

Also in attendance were The Paper executive producers Howard Klein and Ben Silverman, guest stars Eric Rahill, Nate Jackson, Allan Havey, Mo Welch, and Nancy Lenehan, as well as special guests Meghan Trainor, Daryl Sabara, Creed Bratton, Ellie Kemper, Kate Flannery, Caitlin Reilly and more.

The new show sees the documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch find a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper, the Toledo Truth Teller, and the new editor-in-chief (Gleeson) trying to revive it.

Helmed by Greg Daniels (The Office) and Michael Koman (Nathan for You), the series stars Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Ramona Young, Tim Key, and Oscar Nuñez, reprising his role as Oscar Martinez. Alex Edelman, who won a Special Tony Award for his one-man show Just for Us, stars and writes.

Take a look at photos of the Hollywood premiere below, and check out a sneak peek clip from the series here.

Photo credit: Roger Kisby/Todd Williamson/Peacock