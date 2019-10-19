Photo: GHOSTBUSTERS Film Cast Poses For Photo to Celebrate Wrapping Filming

Article Pixel Oct. 19, 2019  

The upcoming Ghostbusters film has officially wrapped filming!

To celebrate, Jason Reitman posted a photo to his Instagram of the cast posing for a photo.

"68 days and still smiling," he writes.

Check out the post below!

Wrapped! 68 days and still smiling. #GB20

A post shared by Jason Reitman (@jasonreitman) on

According to Entertainment Weekly, minimal details about the film have been announced. Paul Rudd will play a small-town teacher in the film, and original Ghostbusters cast members Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts will make an appearance. Finn Wolfhard of Stranger Things fame will also be in the film.

The new Ghostbusters film will be released on July 10, 2020.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Two Weeks Left To Nominate For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Fargo Awards, Presented by TodayTix!
  • Nominations Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Fargo Awards, Presented by TodayTix!
  • DAMN YANKEES Comes to WFHS
  • FMCT Presents Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre Fundraiser Event 'Dead 2 Rights'