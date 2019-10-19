Photo: GHOSTBUSTERS Film Cast Poses For Photo to Celebrate Wrapping Filming

The upcoming Ghostbusters film has officially wrapped filming!

To celebrate, Jason Reitman posted a photo to his Instagram of the cast posing for a photo.

"68 days and still smiling," he writes.

Check out the post below!

According to Entertainment Weekly, minimal details about the film have been announced. Paul Rudd will play a small-town teacher in the film, and original Ghostbusters cast members Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts will make an appearance. Finn Wolfhard of Stranger Things fame will also be in the film.

The new Ghostbusters film will be released on July 10, 2020.





