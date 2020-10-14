Photo Flash: THE ANNEX Selected for Palm Springs International Comedy Festival

"The Annex" follows the everyday, and often inane goings on at a failing Adult Education facility.

"The Annex," a new sketch comedy series, created by actor, writer, director Garth Kravits and Evan Daves, is an official selection of the Palm Springs International Comedy Festival and is screening online through September 18. For online ticket information, visit the PSICF 2020 Virtual Festival website.

"The Annex" is the brain child of cut & dry films' Garth Kravits along with Evan Daves, who shared writing and directing duties for the series.

"The Annex" follows the everyday, and often inane goings on at a failing Adult Education facility, loosely based on the now defunct Learning Annex in New York City. Kravits plays Alan, who is tasked with trying to revive a business, building and staff that seem to be falling apart at the seams.

The cast of "The Annex" includes Garth Kravits, Coco Cohn, Lia Chang, Daniel K Isaac, Denise Burse, Laura Hall, Ryan Duncan, Christopher Gurr, Evan Daves, Devin Ilaw, Dave T. Koenig, Talia Thiesfield, Karis Danish, Sarah Smithton, Greg Carter, Stephanie Roth Haberle, and Meredith Inglesby.

The production team includes Christopher Plunkett (Director of Photography), Jeremy Eisener (Live Sound Recording), Pamela Bob (Hair and Makeup) and Garth Kravits (Editor).

Garth Kravits is an actor, singer, musician, composer and award winning filmmaker, director and editor. He made his Broadway debut in the Tony award winning musical The Drowsy Chaperone and originated the role of Ritchie in the Broadway show Gettin' the Band Back Together'. His Off-Broadway credits include Old Jews Telling Jokes, Toxic Audio and Smart Blonde. He has appeared regionally in Gettin' The Band Back Together, Meet Me in St. Louis: A Live Radio Play, and It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, (Bucks County Playhouse) Kravits has appeared on TV in "Mr. Robot," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," HBO's "Divorce," "30 Rock," "The Blacklist," "Nurse Jackie," "The Carrie Diaries," "Hostages" and in the new TV shows "The Hunters" (Amazon Prime) and "Tommy" (CBS). garth kravits.com

For more information and lots more original comedy content, visit www.cutanddryfilms.com.

