Photo Flash: SHOWTIME Celebrates its Golden Globe Nominees in West Hollywood

Article Pixel Jan. 5, 2020  

On Saturday, January 4, 2020, SHOWTIME hosted a celebration of the network's Golden Globe nominees at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, CA.

Stars in attendance included Naomi Watts, Condola Rashad, Aleksa Palladino, Kate Miner, Wesley Snipes, and many more.

Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly owned subsidiary of ViacomCBS, owns and operates the premium television networks SHOWTIME®, THE MOVIE CHANNEL™ and FLIX®, and also offers SHOWTIME ON DEMAND®, THE MOVIE CHANNEL™ ON DEMAND and FLIX ON DEMAND®, and the network's authentication service SHOWTIME ANYTIME®. Showtime Digital Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of SNI, operates the stand-alone streaming service SHOWTIME®. SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Consumers can also subscribe to SHOWTIME via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Viewers can also watch on computers at Showtime.com. SNI also manages Pop TV. SNI markets and distributes sports and entertainment events for exhibition to subscribers on a pay-per-view basis through SHOWTIME PPV.

Photo Credit: Michael Buckner/SHOWTIME

Atmosphere at the 2020 SHOWTIME Golden Globe Event at the Sunset Tower Hotel on January 4, 2020 in West Hollywood, CA.

Atmosphere at the 2020 SHOWTIME Golden Globe Event at the Sunset Tower Hotel on January 4, 2020 in West Hollywood, CA.

Atmosphere at the 2020 SHOWTIME Golden Globe Event at the Sunset Tower Hotel on January 4, 2020 in West Hollywood, CA.

Atmosphere at the 2020 SHOWTIME Golden Globe Event at the Sunset Tower Hotel on January 4, 2020 in West Hollywood, CA.

Atmosphere at the 2020 SHOWTIME Golden Globe Event at the Sunset Tower Hotel on January 4, 2020 in West Hollywood, CA.

Atmosphere at the 2020 SHOWTIME Golden Globe Event at the Sunset Tower Hotel on January 4, 2020 in West Hollywood, CA.

Mr. Best

Executive Producer/Director Lauren Greenfield

Naomi Watts

Executive Producer RJ Fried and Rachel Fried

Harvey Keitel and Daphna Kastner

Chief Creative Officer, CBS & Chairman And Chief Executive Officer, Showtime Networks Inc.

Executive Producers Jennifer Stahl and Gabe Sherman

Condola Rashad

Molly Burnett

Dominic Sherwood

Molly Burnett and Dominic Sherwood

Cameron Monaghan

Kate Miner

Joshua Caleb Johnson

Aleksa Palladino

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Emily Hampshire

Executive Producer Dave Holstein

Fortune Feimster

Fortune Feimster and Jaclyn Smith

Josh Stamberg and mother, Susan Stanberg

Yassir Lester and Chelsea Devantez

Executive Producers Jeremy Gold and Marci Wiseman

Lauren E. Banks

Adam Rodriguez and Grace Gail

Arienne Mandi

Justina Machado

Elaine Kahn, Executive Producers Matt Lutsky, Esta Spalding, Robert Funke and Dailya Karnofsky

Lauren E. Banks and Tari Wariebi

Yassir Lester and Fortune Feimster

Arienne Mandi and Executive Producer Stephanie Green

Michael Garza, Johnathan Nieves, Jessica Garza, Dominic Sherwood and Molly Burnett

Justin Miner and Kate Miner

Executive Producer Dave Holstein, Katie Locke O'Brien and President of Entertainment Gary Levine

Josh Stamberg and Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts and Chief Creative Officer, CBS & Chairman And Chief Executive Officer, Showtime Networks Inc.

Grace Gail and Adam Rodriguez

Executive Vice President, Scripted Programming Showtime Networks Inc, Amy Israel and Wesley Snipes

Executive Vice President, Scripted Programming Showtime Networks Inc, Amy Israel and Wesley Snipes

Chief Creative Officer, CBS & Chairman And Chief Executive Officer, Showtime Networks Inc. and Wesley Snipes

Jonathan Tucker, Lauren E. Banks and Mark O'Brien

Emily Hampshire and a guest

Aleksa Palladino and Jennifer Stahl

Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter

Justina Machado and Executive Producer Gloria Calderon Kellett

Wesley Snipes, Lauren E. Banks and Tari Wariebi

Adam Rodriguez, Executive Producer Gloria Calderon Kellett, Justina Machado and Johnathan Nieves

Aleksa Palladino, Executive Producer Marci Wiseman, Jonathan Tucker, Executive Producer Jeremy Gold and Chris Dickie

Jason Ritter and Executive Producer Dave Holstein

Justina Machado, Molly Burnett and Dominic Sherwood

Michael Garza and Jessica Garza

Aleksa Palladino and Mark O'Brien

Jessica Garza

Johnathan Nieves



