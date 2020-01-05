Photo Flash: SHOWTIME Celebrates its Golden Globe Nominees in West Hollywood
On Saturday, January 4, 2020, SHOWTIME hosted a celebration of the network's Golden Globe nominees at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, CA.
Stars in attendance included Naomi Watts, Condola Rashad, Aleksa Palladino, Kate Miner, Wesley Snipes, and many more.
Check out the photos below!
Photo Credit: Michael Buckner/SHOWTIME
Atmosphere at the 2020 SHOWTIME Golden Globe Event at the Sunset Tower Hotel on January 4, 2020 in West Hollywood, CA.
Mr. Best
Executive Producer/Director Lauren Greenfield
Executive Producer RJ Fried and Rachel Fried
Harvey Keitel and Daphna Kastner
Chief Creative Officer, CBS & Chairman And Chief Executive Officer, Showtime Networks Inc.
Executive Producers Jennifer Stahl and Gabe Sherman
Molly Burnett
Dominic Sherwood
Molly Burnett and Dominic Sherwood
Kate Miner
Joshua Caleb Johnson
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Executive Producer Dave Holstein
Fortune Feimster and Jaclyn Smith
Josh Stamberg and mother, Susan Stanberg
Yassir Lester and Chelsea Devantez
Executive Producers Jeremy Gold and Marci Wiseman
Lauren E. Banks
Adam Rodriguez and Grace Gail
Arienne Mandi
Elaine Kahn, Executive Producers Matt Lutsky, Esta Spalding, Robert Funke and Dailya Karnofsky
Lauren E. Banks and Tari Wariebi
Yassir Lester and Fortune Feimster
Arienne Mandi and Executive Producer Stephanie Green
Michael Garza, Johnathan Nieves, Jessica Garza, Dominic Sherwood and Molly Burnett
Justin Miner and Kate Miner
Executive Producer Dave Holstein, Katie Locke O'Brien and President of Entertainment Gary Levine
Naomi Watts and Chief Creative Officer, CBS & Chairman And Chief Executive Officer, Showtime Networks Inc.
Grace Gail and Adam Rodriguez
Executive Vice President, Scripted Programming Showtime Networks Inc, Amy Israel and Wesley Snipes
Chief Creative Officer, CBS & Chairman And Chief Executive Officer, Showtime Networks Inc. and Wesley Snipes
Jonathan Tucker, Lauren E. Banks and Mark O'Brien
Emily Hampshire and a guest
Aleksa Palladino and Jennifer Stahl
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter
Justina Machado and Executive Producer Gloria Calderon Kellett
Wesley Snipes, Lauren E. Banks and Tari Wariebi
Adam Rodriguez, Executive Producer Gloria Calderon Kellett, Justina Machado and Johnathan Nieves
Aleksa Palladino, Executive Producer Marci Wiseman, Jonathan Tucker, Executive Producer Jeremy Gold and Chris Dickie
Jason Ritter and Executive Producer Dave Holstein
Justina Machado, Molly Burnett and Dominic Sherwood
Michael Garza and Jessica Garza
Aleksa Palladino and Mark O'Brien
Jessica Garza