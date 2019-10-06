Photo Flash: JoJo Siwa, Ally Brooke, Abby Lee Miller, and More Attend T.J. Martell Foundation's LA Family Day

Presented by Citi and sponsored by The Grove and Caruso, earlier today the T.J. Martell Foundation hosted its sold out 10th Annual LA Family Day at The Grove where exclusive live performances were given by Atlantic Records' artist and current Dancing with the Stars contestant Ally Brooke, Nickelodeon pop star & teen sensation JoJo Siwa and Hollywood Records recording artist, dancer and actor featured in "The Lion King" JD McCrary. The three-hour outdoor event was hosted by Nickelodeon's "All That" star Josh Server and attracted over 400 adults and children for a day of fun to raise money for the foundation's cancer research programs at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Celebrities in attendance included Debbie Gibson, Mary Wilson, Rachael Leigh Cooke, Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller, the cast of Nickelodeon's All That, Netflix's Tall Girl star Ava Michelle and many more.



Attendees were able to decorate their very own Duff's Cake Mix special treat, explore a virtual reality experience, climb a Velcro-wall, participate in various carnival-like activities from face painting, balloon darts and more, along with a JoJo Glam station and a photo booth extravaganza. The buffet lunch was catered by Umami Burger with snacks ranging from Wetzel's Pretzels, popcorn and cotton candy and healthy treats from Gogo squeeZ and Hint water and more. Honorees for this year's annual event were:



Doug Cohn, Senior Vice President, Music & Talent, Nickelodeon given the LA Family Day Visionary Award

Doug Palladini, Global Brand President, VANS presented with the LA Family Day Legacy Award



These industry leaders were honored for their charitable contributions throughout their career and were presented with awards as a thank you for their efforts.



Additional memorable and colorful moments throughout the event included:

A fan got the opportunity to meet and introduce former Fifth Harmony vocalist and now Atlantic Records' solo artist Ally Brooke before she took the stage

ABC Dancing with the Stars former castmate Mary Wilson, came out to support Ally Brooke performing at LA Family Day

The crowd screamed with excitement as pop star JoJo Siwa took the stage. Fresh off her 80-city concert tour, Siwa performed her smash hit Boomerang, as well as fan favorites Bop!, D.R.E.A.M., and My Story.

Music icon Debbie Gibson presented longtime friend Doug Cohn, Senior VP, Music & Talent at Nickelodeon with the LA Family Day Visionary Award

JD McCrary performed songs off his upcoming project to the sold-out crowd.

Rachael Leigh Cook, who has just been announced as a lead and co-producer of in new Netflix film "Love Guaranteed", brought her family to support the cause.

The cast of Nickelodeon's "All That" held an exclusive autograph signing for Family Day attendees.

Cancer survivor Abby Lee Miller came out to support former Dance Mom's star JoJo Siwa.

