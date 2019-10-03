Photo Flash: AMC Reveals First Look at Third Series in THE WALKING DEAD Universe

AMC released today first-look images from the upcoming third series in The Walking Dead Universe. The series will make its panel debut at New York Comic Con this Saturday, October 5 at 11:30am, with participants including Co-Creators Scott M. Gimple and Showrunner Matt Negrete, along with cast members Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston and Nico Tortorella.

See the photos below!

The third installment of the franchise will feature two young female protagonists and focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse as we know it. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad. Produced and distributed by AMC Studios, the series will premiere on AMC in spring 2020.

Photo Credits: (photos 1-3) Sarah Shatz/AMC, (photos 4-6) Jojo Whilden/AMC



Alexa Mansour, Aliyah Royale

Alexa Mansour, Aliyah Royale, Nicolas Cantu

Alexa Mansour, Aliyah Royale, Hal Cumpston, Nicolas Cantu

Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston

Nico Tortorella, Annet Mahendru





