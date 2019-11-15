Photo Flash: AMC Releases First Look at Michael Sheen as Chris Tarrant in QUIZ

AMC revealed a first look at Michael Sheen as TV Presenter Chris Tarrant in the upcoming three-part drama, Quiz. Directed by globally renowned director Stephen Frears (A Very English Scandal, Florence Foster Jenkins, Philomena, The Queen) and written by playwright James Graham (Brexit: An Uncivil War, Ink, This House, Labour of Love), Quiz tells the extraordinary and sensational story of how Charles and Diana Ingram attempted an 'audacious heist' on the quiz show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? The image recreates the famous shot of Tarrant arriving to give evidence in the Ingram trial at Southwark Crown Court in March 2003.

See the photo below!

Major Ingram (Matthew Macfadyen), his wife Diana (Sian Clifford) and an accomplice, Tecwen Whittock (Michael Jibson), who was sitting in the audience, were accused of cheating their way to a million pounds on what was the most popular game show on earth in 2001. The couple stood trial for conspiring by coughing during the recording to signify the correct answers to the multiple-choice questions posed to the Major by host, Chris Tarrant.

The drama also stars Mark Bonnar as Celador Television Chairman, Paul Smith; Helen McCrory as Sonia Woodley QC; and Aisling Bea as ITV Entertainment Commissioner, Claudia Rosencrantz.

Quiz is a Left Bank Pictures co-production for ITV and AMC and is distributed by Sony Pictures Television, which also owns and distributes Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? worldwide. Produced by Alice Pearse, and executive produced by Dan Winch, William Village, James Graham, Stephen Frears and Left Bank CEO, Andy Harries. ITV's Head of Drama, Polly Hill commissioned the series.







Michael Sheen Photo Credit: Matt Frost/ITV/Left Bank Pictures/AMC





