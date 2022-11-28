Photo: First COCAINE BEAR Film Poster Revealed
The new film is set to be released in theaters February 24.
Don't coke the bear.
The first poster for Cocaine Bear has been revealed. The new film is set to be released in theaters February 24.
Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner's plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this WILD thriller finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500- pound APEX PREDATOR has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow ... and blood.
Cocaine Bear stars Keri Russell (The Americans), Emmy winner Margo Martindale (The Americans), Emmy winner Ray Liotta (The Many Saints of Newark), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), Kahyun Kim (American Gods), Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth), Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project) and newcomer Scott Seiss.
Directed by Elizabeth Banks (Charlie's Angels, Pitch Perfect 2) from a screenplay by Jimmy Warden (The Babysitter: Killer Queen), Cocaine Bear is produced by Oscar® winners Phil Lord and Chris Miller (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, The Mitchells vs. The Machines) and Aditya Sood (The Martian) for Lord Miller, by Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman (Pitch Perfect franchise) for Brownstone Productions, and by Brian Duffield (Spontaneous). Robin Fisichella (Ma) will executive produce.
Check out the new film poster here:
