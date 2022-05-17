Photo: Disney Shares First Look at Marvel's ECHO

Production is underway in Atlanta on Marvel Studios' "Echo," a series streaming exclusively on Disney+ in 2023. Alaqua Cox ("Hawkeye") stars as the unforgiving Maya Lopez, who made her MCU debut in 2021 in Marvel Studios' "Hawkeye" as a deaf gang leader who was determined to make Ronin aka Clint Barton pay for his own vengeful deeds. First-look image is now available below.

Streaming exclusively on Disney+ in 2023, the origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.

"Echo" also stars Chaske Spencer ("Wild Indian," "The English"), Tantoo Cardinal ("Killers of the Flower Moon," "Stumptown"), Devery Jacobs (FX's "Reservation Dogs," "American Gods") and Cody Lightning ("Hey, Viktor!" "Four Sheets to the Wind"), with Graham Greene ("1883," "Goliath") and Zahn McClarnon ("Dark Winds," FX's "Reservation Dogs").

Episodes of the series are directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai). Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet). Co-executive producers are Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina KING (Seminole) and Jennifer Booth.