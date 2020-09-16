Phat Scooters Announces New RIDING PHAT Reality TV Show

The series will air on Crackle.

Phat Scooters, an Arizona based manufacturer of recreational and commercial electric scooters, has entered into a six-episode agreement with five-year distribution rights exclusive to media streaming service Crackle, a partnership between Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment & Sony Pictures, to produce a docuseries show called "Riding Phat."

The show will follow the day-to-day challenges of the Phat Scooters® team as they revolutionize personal travel with customized builds and unique designs, all while managing the brand's meteoric growth. The entrepreneurial challenges of long hours, cash crunches, and Phat's insistence on quality and creative innovation, will be interwoven with high-profile events and interactions with celebrity clients and collaborations including appearances by Tedy Bruschi, three-time SUPER BOWL Champion and ESPN analyst, NBA Legend Dominique Wilkins, NASCAR Analyst and two-time winner of the Daytona 500 Michael Waltrip and artist J.Pierce as well as other professional athletes and actors.

"Riding Phat" will showcase the brands, celebrities, and lifestyle that has made Phat Scooters® a coveted luxury brand. Top-tier athletes, Hollywood royalty, professional sports teams are all devoted members of the Phat Scooters family, with many A-listers having six or more Phat Scooters at their homes and offices - each customized to perfectly reflect their personal brand.

The reality show based in Arizona is set to air this winter and will be featured content on Crackle. It is expected to reach an audience of over 25 million monthly viewers.

"We are absolutely thrilled at the opportunity this show provides our company, our employees and the Arizona entrepreneurial community," says Derrick Mains, Phat Scooters President. "The growth of Phat Scooters over the last eight months from a staff of 15 to over 60 has had its challenges but being able to showcase our efforts and the amazing talent and opportunities in Arizona is what drives us. We look forward to millions of viewers cheering on the story of an Arizona entrepreneurial success story."

Relying on partners Arizona-based brands like The Larry, Kaizen, The Chestnut, State Forty Eight, BlueMedia, Miracle Mile Deli and Rockford Fosgate will help make the show a reality while promoting the local Arizona business community. Phat Scooters also recently partnered with Wefunder, a crowd sourced investment platform that allows the public to invest in the show. More information available at www.wefunder.com/riding.phat.

"Riding Phat" is produced by Kelly Sallaway of Arizona's Motormind Production Group. Leading creative on the series is Los Angeles-based director Robert Kirbyson whose credits include the 8-part documentary "The Age of A.I." hosted by Robert Downey Jr. for Youtube Premium, as well as History Channel's 2-part special "The Boneyard with Georges St-Pierre."

For more information about Riding Phat, visit www.RidingPhat.com. For more information about Phat Scooters, visit www.PhatScooters.com.

