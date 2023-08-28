Petey Releases New Single 'The Freedom to F*ck Off'

“The Freedom to Fuck Off” is from USA, Petey’s first album for Capitol Records, which will be released on September 22.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

Petey returns with “The Freedom to f Off,” a fitting anthem for the waning days of summer. Blending humor and heartfelt introspection, Petey considers the nature of happiness, ultimately opting to embrace fatherhood over solipsism. He wrote and produced the song with Aidan Christopher Spiro and John DeBold.

“The Freedom to f Off” is from USA, Petey’s first album for Capitol Records, which will be released on September 22. USA is available for pre-save / pre-order HERE along with special merchandise and fan packs. Petey  is featured on New Music Daily on Apple Music. He has been named as a VEVO DSCVR artist and was recently nominated for a Streamy award.

The Chicago-bred, Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter will celebrate the release of USA with a tour of the States. The headline run will kick off on November 3 at Terminal West in Atlanta and include shows at NYC’s Irving Plaza (November 11) and The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles (December 6). Tickets are available at https://peteyswebsite.com/. See below for itinerary.

The follow-up to his 2022 full-length debut Lean Into Life, USA finds Petey baring his soul about all the endless things that keep him up at night. As he muses on everything from masculinity to anxiety to the very nature of human existence, he drifts between warmhearted sincerity and delightfully warped humor – a deeply affecting dynamic that also defines the absurdist alt-comedy that’s earned him a massive following on TikTok and over 300 million combined views.

Built on his idiosyncratic but viscerally charged breed of alt-pop/rock, USA ultimately brings a gloriously strange convergence of comfort, catharsis and unrelenting joy. View the album trailer HERE.

“The Freedom to f Off” is the third single from USA. UPROXX praised “Did I Mention I’m Sorry” as “a volcanic explosion of indie rock that unexpectedly goes from lo-fi to anthemic…” Billboard said, “‘I’ll Wait’ is injected with the kind of hopeful energy that accompanies reaching the next level. On the surging song, Petey sings of universally felt struggles over an unrelenting drumbeat and crunchy guitar…”

The New Yorker praised his “earnest songs and absurd TikToks.” Relix noted, “His vocals possess an anguished, distressed authenticity that’s immediately captivating and complements lyrics that are equal parts absurd and deeply personal.” Alternative Press observed, “Petey has cracked the algorithmic code by creating his own world of cathartic abstract art guided by self-confidence, kismet, and above, all, good vibes.”

Petey – 2023 USA Headline Tour

11/3 -   Atlanta, GA-       Terminal West

11/4   - Carrboro, NC-     Cat’s Cradle

11/5   - Washington, DC-9:30 Club

11/7   - Philadelphia, PA-Union Transfer

11/9   - New York, NY-  Irving Plaza

11/11 - Asbury Park, NJ-Asbury Lanes

11/12 - Boston, MA-       Paradise Rock Club

11/14 - Toronto, ON-      The Opera House

11/15 - Cleveland, OH-              House of Blues

11/16 - Columbus, OH-   A&R Music Bar

11/18 - Cincinnati, OH-   Top Cat’s

11/19 - Indianapolis, IN- HI-FI Indy

12/6   - Los Angeles, CA         -          The Fonda Theater



