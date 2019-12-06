Peter Sarsgaard Will Star in THE BATMAN

Variety reports that actor Peter Sarsgaard has joined the cast of Matt Reeves' upcoming superhero film "The Batman."

Sarsgaard's role is currently being kept under wraps.

The cast also includes Robert Pattinson as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone, Jeffrey Wright as Batman ally Commissioner Gordon and Andy Serkis as Bruce Wayne's butler, Alfred.

Sarsgaard is known for his roles in "Dead Man Walking," "Boys Don't Cry," and "Shattered Glass." His recent credits include work on Hulu's "The Looming Tower."

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories