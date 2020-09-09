Peter Sarsgaard Joins DOPESICK Hulu Series

Michael Keaton also stars.

Deadline reports that Peter Sarsgaard has joined the cast of "Dopesick" on Hulu opposite Michael Keaton.

The series is based on the bestselling novel by Beth Macy. Barry Levinson is set to direct; Danny Strong created the series, wrote the script, and will executive produce.

Dopesick is described as an ambitious, harrowing and compelling look into the epicenter of America's struggle with opioid addiction. It takes viewers from a distressed Virginia mining community to the hallways of the DEA and to the opulence of "one percenter" Big Pharma Manhattan. The unsparing yet deeply human portraits of the various affected families and their intersecting stories hold up a mirror to where America is right now, while shining a hopeful light on the heroes battling the worst drug epidemic in American history.

The series will premiere in 2021.

Sarsgaard starred in a 2008 Broadway revival of "The Seagull." He's best known for his work in "Shattered Glass," "Garden State," and "Kinsey."

Read the original story on Deadline.

