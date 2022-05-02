Peacock and Lionsgate Close Multiyear Output Agreement for Lionsgate Theatrical Films

Peacock and Lionsgate have closed a multiyear theatrical output deal for all theatrically released Lionsgate films beginning with the studio's 2022 slate, the companies announced today. The agreement brings blockbuster movies exclusively to Peacock and NBCUniversal networks for their Pay 2 window starting in 2024.

Per the agreement, the first Lionsgate film to hit Peacock will be THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT starring Nicolas Cage followed by an impressive roster of epic movies and franchises including:

Action thriller JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 starring Keanu Reeves

HUNGER GAMES prequel THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS AND SNAKES

EXPENDABLES 4, featuring a star-studded cast including Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Megan Fox and Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson

BORDERLANDS, directed by Eli Roth and starring Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis and Jack Black.

ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT'S ME, MARGARET, produced by Academy Award winner James L. Brooks and adapted from the beloved Judy Blume classic novel

WHITE BIRD: A WONDER STORY, starring Helen Mirren and Gillian Anderson

"These agreements affirm the great demand for first-run studio movies across every kind of platform - AVOD, SVOD, basic cable and FAST," said Lionsgate President of Worldwide Television Distribution Jim Packer. "This partnership with Peacock shows our ability to capitalize on opportunities in today's complex media landscape with a multifaceted, layered approach that meets everyone's needs."

"Movies are among the most-streamed titles on Peacock, and we continue to expand our premium film offering from top studios, like Lionsgate, to ensure customers enjoy a steady stream of the biggest and best films to enjoy throughout the year," said Val Boreland, Executive Vice President, Content Acquisition, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "Lionsgate is home to blockbuster franchises from John Wick to the newly announced Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and we're excited to provide viewers an exclusive window to enjoy the Lionsgate slate of feature films across NBCUniversal platforms."

Peacock is home to an expanding offering of best-in-class, premium movies including new releases from Hollywood's biggest studios immediately following their theatrical window, day and date films, as well as an upcoming slate of Peacock Original films. This new agreement with Lionsgate bolsters Peacock's film destination for new, premium movies.

Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) encompasses world-class motion picture and television studio operations aligned with the STARZ premium global subscription platform to bring a unique and varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers around the world.

The Company's film, television, subscription and location-based entertainment businesses are backed by a 17,000-title library and a valuable collection of iconic film and television franchises. A digital age company driven by its entrepreneurial culture and commitment to innovation, the Lionsgate brand is synonymous with bold, original, relatable entertainment for audiences worldwide.

Peacock is NBCUniversal's streaming service. Peacock delivers a world-class slate of exclusive originals, on-demand libraries of hit TV shows, plus critically acclaimed films from the vaults of Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, and Hollywood's biggest studios. In addition, Peacock taps into NBCUniversal's unmatched ability to deliver a broad range of compelling topical content across news, sports, late-night, Spanish-language, and reality. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.