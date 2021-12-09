Peacock Will Debut Universal Pictures Content As Soon As 45 Days After Premiere

NBCUniversal TODAY announced a new theatrical windowing model that will stream most titles from Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG) exclusively on Peacock as early as 45 days after their theatrical and PVOD release. This distribution model will begin with the studio's 2022 film slate and will maintain UFEG's existing PVOD deals with exhibition.

"As we continue investing in the most valued and sought-after content for Peacock, films are essential to that mix," said Kelly Campbell, President, Peacock. "The team at Universal Filmed Entertainment Group are fantastic partners and we are excited to bring their amazing slate of blockbuster films and beloved franchises to Peacock as early as 45 days after their theatrical release, and provide a steady stream of fresh, original films exclusively for Peacock customers throughout the year."

The 2022 theatrical slate will feature some of the biggest titles from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Illumination and DreamWorks Animation including The 355, the hard-driving original approach to the globe-trotting espionage genre starring Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Bingbing Fan, Diane Kruger and Lupita Nyong'o; Ticket To Paradise, starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts; The Black Phone from Blumhouse Productions starring Ethan Hawke; MARRY ME starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson; new movies from DreamWorks Animation including The Bad Guys; Downton Abbey: A New Era from Focus Features; Ambulance, the breakneck thriller from director-producer Michael Bay; the final installment of the Halloweenfranchise Halloween Ends and much more.

"Prioritizing the theatrical experience and eventizing our world class content remains the cornerstone of our business," said Peter Levinsohn, Vice Chairman and Chief Distribution Officer, UFEG. "By ensuring our upcoming slate has both a theatrical window and timely Peacock debut, we satisfy the needs and expectations for key stakeholders across the spectrum, from our filmmakers and producing partners, to cinemagoers and Peacock subscribers."

The new expanded windowing structure demonstrates NBCU and UFEG's continued commitment to Peacock by securing the breadth and depth of premier content that differentiates Peacock from its competitors and adds incredible value for customers while also ensuring a film ecosystem that allows filmmakers and artists to reach the broadest possible audience.

Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform; Amazon FireTV and Fire tablets; Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices including Android™, Android TV™ devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft's Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony PlayStation4 and PlayStation 4 Pro; Samsung Smart TVs; VIZIO SmartCast™ TVs and LG Smart TVs. Comcast's eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, as well as eligible Cox Contour customers, enjoy Peacock Premium included with their service at no additional cost.