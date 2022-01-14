Peacock Renews ONE OF US IS LYING For Second Season

Peacock announced TODAY the second season renewal of hit YA drama series One Of Us Is Lying from UCP.

Based on Karen M. McManus's #1 New York Times best-selling novel, One Of Us Is Lying is the story of what happens when five high schoolers walk into detention and only four make it out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide.

"We are thrilled that the compelling and binge-worthy first season of One Of Us Is Lying resonated so strongly with our YA audience," said Lisa Katz, president scripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "The fandom behind the series is incredibly passionate and we can't wait to deliver more twists and turns that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats."

"From the moment we saw the pilot Erica wrote, we knew this was a special show and we're thrilled that Peacock felt the same," said Beatrice Springborn, President, UCP. "Returning to shoot in New Zealand with Erica as showrunner for season two is an exciting next chapter in the WILD and fun story of the Bayview Four."

"We are so happy with the reception of Season One, and are beyond thrilled that we get to continue our story in Season Two," said season two showrunner and executive producer Erica Saleh. "We can't wait to bring more mystery to the halls of Bayview High!"

Writer and executive producer Erica Saleh will serve as showrunner for season two. Season one showrunner Darío Madrona will remain an executive producer on the series.

One Of Us Is Lying is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group and John Sacchi's 5 More Minutes Productions.

Cast includes Annalisa Cochrane, Chibuikem Uche, Marianly Tejada, Cooper van Grootel, Barrett Carnahan, Melissa Collazo, and Jessica McLeod.

The renewal of One Of Us Is Lying joins the additional second season renewals of Peacock Original series GIRLS5EVA, RUTHERFORD FALLS, and WE ARE LADY PARTS.