Peacock Orders Joe Exotic Series With Kate McKinnon

McKinnon plays big cat enthusiast Carole Baskin.

Variety reports that Peacock has ordered a "Tiger King" scripted series starring Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin.

The series is called "Joe Exotic." Etan Frankel, whose credits include work on "Friday Night Lights," "Shameless," "Animal Kingdom," and "Get Shorty," is attached to write.

The show centers on Carole Baskin (McKinnon), a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe "Exotic" Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.

Emmy-winner McKinnon is best known for her work on "Saturday Night Live." She has starred in films like "Yesterday," "Ghostbusters," "Bombshell," "Rough Night," and "The Spy Who Dumped Me."

Read the original story on Variety.

View More TV Stories Related Articles