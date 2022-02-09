Peacock Announces Straight to Series Order for APPLES NEVER FALL

Peacock announced TODAY the straight-to-series order of APPLES NEVER FALL, a limited series based on Liane Moriarty's (Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers) #1 New York Times Bestselling novel, which has sold over a million copies worldwide. This was a highly competitive situation.

The series centers on the Delaneys, who from the outside appear to be an enviably contented family. Former tennis coaches Joy and Stan are parents to four adult children. After fifty years of marriage, they have finally sold their famed tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives. But after Joy disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents' marriage and their family history with fresh eyes.

The series will be produced by Universal International Studios' Heyday Television. Melanie Marnich serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer. Esteemed producer David Heyman will executive produce, alongside Liane Moriarty, Albert Page and Jillian Share.

"Apples Never Fall is the latest blockbuster novel from Liane Moriarty and from the moment we heard the pitch, we knew this was going to be a powerfully juicy and gripping family mystery," said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "David Heyman, Melanie Marnich and Universal International Studios are the perfect partners to dive deep into the Delaney family's darkest secrets and we couldn't be more excited to bring this binge-worthy series to life for our Peacock audiences."

From the outside, the Delaneys appear to be the perfect family. Stan and Joy have just sold their successful tennis academy and finally have the life of leisure that they thought they wanted. And while they look forward to spending time with their four grown children, those kids are busy with their own problems.

Everything changes when a wounded young woman knocks on Joy and Stan's door, bringing the excitement they've been missing. But when Joy suddenly disappears, her children have to re-examine their parents' marriage and their family history with fresh and terrified eyes. Set against the backdrop of competitive tennis, this story takes us into a family's darkest secrets and asks, "Can we ever really know the people closest to us?"

"Our mission at Universal International Studios is to do original, daring and complex series. With Liane Moriarty's bestselling Apples Never Fall, coupled with David Heyman's vision and Melanie's storytelling, we've found just that," commended Beatrice Springborn, Interim President, Universal International Studios. "We can't wait for the Peacock audience to delve into the fascinating world of the Delaney family."