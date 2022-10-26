Peacock Announces Political Thriller THE INDEPENDENT Starring Jodie Turner-Smith & More
The film will begin streaming exclusively on Peacock starting November 2, 2022.
Peacock has announced The Independent, a Relativity Media film from Park Pictures, Anonymous Content and NEXT Productions, will begin streaming exclusively on Peacock starting November 2, 2022.
The film follows a young journalist who discovers a conspiracy involving a U.S. Presidential candidate that could change the election and the fate of the country.
It's the final weeks of the most consequential presidential election in history. America is poised to elect either its first female president (Ann Dowd) or its first viable independent candidate (John Cena). Reporting history as it's made, an idealistic young journalist (Jodie Turner-Smith) teams up with her idol, legendary journalist Nick Booker (Brian Cox), to uncover a conspiracy that places the fate of the election, and the country, in their hands.
The Independent is the latest addition to Peacock's growing library of iconic films, including Beast, Jurassic World Dominion, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Vengeance, Brian and Charles, The Black Phone, Downton Abbey: A New Era, and The Northman.
Watch a first look clip here:
From This Author - Michael Major
October 26, 2022
The duo's debut as YoshimiOizumikiYoshiduO finds YoshimiO using the piano as her primary instrument for the first time since her youth, with fractured melodies and her singular vocal acrobatics bent, stretched and mutated by IzumikiYoshi’s modular synthesizer into cascades of brightly colored waves and dotted constellations of sound.
Florida's Emo Greats POHGOH Shares New Single 'Over/Under'
October 26, 2022
“Over/Under” is about the random uncertainty of odds while living through a traumatic experience. In the fall of 2018 POHGOH's Susie Ulrey spent three terrifying weeks in the hospital (including a stint in the ICU) due to a very rare reaction to an MS (Mulitple Sclerosis) treatment she had taken years prior.
VIDEO: Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul Share 'Mantra' Video
October 26, 2022
In support of the album, the duo also launched a worldwide tour with sold out shows in Los Angeles, New York, across the UK, and more, and saw them perform at the historic Hollywood Bowl supporting the icon Grace Jones and leading a riveting dance party at Desert Daze. Watch the new music video now!
VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for Neal Brennan's BLOCKS Special
October 26, 2022
In his newest comedy special, Neal Brennan moves physical blocks around the stage in order to explain the emotional and cultural issues that make him feel like something's wrong with him. Brennan’s special was directed by Derek Delgaudio and was filmed at the Belasco in Los Angeles. Watch the new video trailer now!
Jake Wesley Rogers Announces North American Headlining Tour
October 26, 2022
Rising pop artist Jake Wesley Rogers announces Peace, Love & Pluto Tour, his first headlining tour of North America. The genre-blurring hitmaker kicks off the live trek co-produced by Live Nation and Emporium on Feb. 24, 2023 in Tampa FL at Crowbar, before criss-crossing the U.S. and Canada. Check out the list of upcoming tour dates!