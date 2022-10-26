Peacock Announces Political Thriller THE INDEPENDENT Starring Jodie Turner-Smith & More

Peacock has announced The Independent, a Relativity Media film from Park Pictures, Anonymous Content and NEXT Productions, will begin streaming exclusively on Peacock starting November 2, 2022.

The film follows a young journalist who discovers a conspiracy involving a U.S. Presidential candidate that could change the election and the fate of the country.

It's the final weeks of the most consequential presidential election in history. America is poised to elect either its first female president (Ann Dowd) or its first viable independent candidate (John Cena). Reporting history as it's made, an idealistic young journalist (Jodie Turner-Smith) teams up with her idol, legendary journalist Nick Booker (Brian Cox), to uncover a conspiracy that places the fate of the election, and the country, in their hands.

The Independent is the latest addition to Peacock's growing library of iconic films, including Beast, Jurassic World Dominion, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Vengeance, Brian and Charles, The Black Phone, Downton Abbey: A New Era, and The Northman.

Watch a first look clip here: