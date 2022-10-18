Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Peacock Announces MID-CENTURY Premiere Date

The film will begin streaming exclusively starting October 24, 2022.

Oct. 18, 2022  

Peacock has announced Lionsgate's Mid-Century will begin streaming exclusively starting October 24, 2022.

Academy Award nominee Bruce Dern (Nebraska), Stephen Lang (Avatar franchise), and Shane West (Gotham) highlight this stylish, intense horror-thriller following a husband and wife's weekend in a mid-century modern vacation rental turned deadly when the husband discovers the owner is a psychopath with a backyard of buried secrets and designs on his wife.

The cast also includes Sarah Hay, Chelsea Gilligan, Annapurna Sriram, Jon Park, Vanessa Estelle Williams, Emmy Perry, and Mike Stern.

Looking for a change one weekend, ER doctor Alive and her husband Tom rent a glamourous mid-century modern home designed by architect Frederick Banner. As they investigate the home, they learn that Banner and his two wives died mysteriously - yet their spirits are very much alive. As they meet Banner's deranged son, they realize they must escape the home or succumb to its madness.

Mid-Century is the latest addition to Peacock's growing library of iconic films, including Beast, Jurassic World Dominion, Minions: The Rise of Gru, The Black Phone, The Bad Guys, Downton Abbey: A New Era, and The Northman.

Watch the new trailer here:


