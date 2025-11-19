Paul Borghese, Bart Shatto, & More Join New Mob Feature BRICK CITY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Several stage actors are set to star in the new mob drama feature film, 'Brick City,' which marks the directorial feature debut for writer-director Jack Foley.

The cast features veteran actor Al Sapienza, who began his career playing Ringo Starr in the 1970s jukebox musical Beatlemania on Broadway, in addition to off-Broadway performer Paul Borghese (Wild Children) and rising star Victoria Rooney. Also joining the cast is Broadway veteran actor Bart Shatto, who recently appeared in the Off-Broadway Premiere of "Cracked Open".

"Brick City” highlights the special bond between Johnny (Borghese), a low-level mob associate, and his morally conscious teenage daughter, Grace (Rooney). Johnny’s dangerous gambling debt leads him to steal from his mob boss, Frank DeRocco (Sapienza). DeRocco’s death obsession with Johnny triggers a descent into the criminal underworld, forcing Johnny and Grace to go on the run. Now, they must desperately fight and outsmart DeRocco to make it out alive.

Brick City marks the first feature of writer-director Jack Foley (Heart of Gold). The film will be produced by Brownstone Films and Dave Musolf (“Kiki and the Sundance Kid”). Foley is known for his work directing and writing short films, including Lizzie, Heart of Gold, Mr. Jim, and Holly Hill. He has also penned a book, “Senior Year”.

Bios

Sapienza is best known for his role as Mikey Palmice on HBO’s The Sopranos and recently appeared in the Amazon Prime Series, Reacher. Al Sapienza's first Broadway role was playing Ringo Starr in the 1970s jukebox musical Beatlemania at the Winter Garden Theatre. He also played in the theatrical production of “Dirty Dancing" in Toronto, Canada. Sapienza was also a member of the New Rat Pack Review at the Gramercy Theater in New York City.

A member of the original Broadway casts of Tony-nominated "Hands on a Hardbody” and "The Civil War,” Bart Shatto has been seen on Broadway in “War Paint,” the iconic role of Jean Valjean in "Les Misérables” and as originating the role of Quincey Morris in “Dracula. He’s been seen in principal roles on the National Broadway Tours of Les Misérables, Cats, and The Civil War.

Rooney’s most notable TV/film credits include Truth Slash Fiction, The Undoing, and Nona. Well versed on both the screen and the stage, she recently starred in the new Off-Broadway Play “Dear Diary: A Confession in Monologues” in the role of Allison. She booked her first Off-Broadway role at 13 years old in the Off-Broadway Production of "The Christmas Machine". Rooney went on to originate the lead role in the NYC Premiere of the new musical "Untitled Shape Show".

Borghese was most recently seen in a major recurring role in the series Gravesend. He is known for his portrayal of Yogi Berra in the Emmy-Nominated HBO Original Film 61*. Borghese's Off-Broadway acting credits include William Shakespeare's Macbeth, Arsenic and Old Lace and stage performances with the Italian American Repertory Company. He just appeared in a new stage reading for "Son of Sam".