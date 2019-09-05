Patty Jenkins Signs Multi-Year Deal With Netflix

Variety reports that "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins has signed an overall deal with Netflix. The deal is valued at $10 million dollars.

"We're thrilled to welcome Patty Jenkins to Netflix," said Channing Dungey, vice president of original series at Netflix. "Her trailblazing work has pushed boundaries and she confidently tells stories that leave an unforgettable mark. We look forward to fostering her many ideas and helping them come to life,"

"Wonder Woman" grossed over $820 million worldwide on a reported budget of $149 million. Jenkins is on board to direct, produce, and co-write the sequel, "Wonder Woman 1984." She's also known for directing and writing the Academy Award-winner "Monster."

"I'm so excited to embark on a great journey of making the new world of television with a company and group of people I admire as much as Ted, Cindy, Channing, Peter and the team at Netflix," said Jenkins. "I look forward to digging in to some great work together soon."

Read the original story on Variety.





