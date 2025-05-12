Patrick Wilson, Elizabeth Marvel, & More Join Dark Comedy THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Patrick Wilson, Margaret Cho, Elizabeth Marvel, Alyssa Marvin, Yul Vazquez, Bill Camp, and Molly Ringwald have all joined the cast of the new dark comedy Thoughts and Prayers, Deadline reports. The debut feature film from writer-director Nitzan Bachar “NB” Mager tells the story of a teenage girl who stages a musical reenactment of a tragedy that took place at her high school 10 years ago. The movie is based on Mager's 2023 short film, Run Amok.

Thoughts and Prayers is produced by Tandem Pictures Founder and CEO Julie Christeas and Frank Hall Green. Tom Franco, Allison Franco, Tad Selby, Derek Strum, Joav Bally, Jaykant R. Patel, Rama K. Penta, and Rajesh Penta all serve as executive producers. Mager's other credits include the web series Quarantine, I Love You, which was featured at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

Wilson is a two-time Tony-nominated performer whose Broadway credits include The Full Monty, Oklahoma!, Barefoot in the Park, and All My Sons. Marvel is also a seasoned Broadway performer, appearing in The Seagull, Taking Sides, An American Daughter, Top Girls, King Lear, and more.

Marvin made her Broadway debut in 2023, appearing in Appropriate and Grey House that year. Camp's Broadway appearances include The Seagull, Saint Joan, Jackie, Death of a Salesman, and The Crucible, for which he received a Tony nomination.

