Patricia Clarkson to Star in LILLY

It was announced today that actress Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects) has been tapped for the lead role of Lilly Ledbetter in the political thriller LILLY, based on the remarkable life of the eponymous fair pay icon. Directed by Rachel Feldman (The Rookie) and co-written by Feldman and Adam Prince (Junglee), the film will be produced by J. Todd Harris (Trial of The Chicago 7, The Kids Are All Right.)

Lilly Ledbetter was a factory worker who had been paid 40% less than men with the same job for twenty years simply because of her sex. Through David and Goliath trials, this aggrieved Alabama wife and mother, single-handedly motivated President Obama to sign his first piece of legislation in her name. Following in the footsteps of other classic films that share the narrative of one woman's fight for justice, LILLY focuses on a heartbreaking personal story, and the tension-filled stakes behind her political achievements.

A recent Golden Globe winner for her performance playing Amy Adams mother in Sharp Objects, Clarkson is an Academy Award nominee (Pieces of April) who grew up in a political family, the youngest daughter of Jackie Clarkson, a twenty-year veteran of New Orleans politics. "When I told my mother that I'd be playing Lilly Ledbetter, she had to put the phone down to catch her breath. Playing Lilly is truly an honor, I'm thrilled to bring this extraordinary woman to life." says Clarkson.

"There have been many films made about an ordinary citizen who fights entrenched, monolithic systems, but as a filmmaker, what interests me is not the struggle per se, but the psychological cost of activism," said Feldman, "Though Lilly never received a dime in reparations, she became the face of an issue, and speaking up for others defined a life of purpose, fulfilling her destiny. I believe Lilly's story of radical resilience is a theme that will resonate around the world. The opportunity to collaborate with the astoundingly-gifted Patricia Clarkson is thrilling."

Producer Harris added, "This is the perfect movie for the moment and Patricia Clarkson has the gravitas to create a bravura performance from this beautiful screenplay."

An impact campaign devoted to equity and safety for women in the workplace will accompany the release of the film, led by executive producers Simone Pero (The Tale,) Jyoti Sarda (And She Could Be Next,) and David Rich.

Clarkson is represented by Chris Andrews and Kevin Huvane at CAA, and Tony Lipp at Anonymous Talent. Feldman is repped by manager Rory Koslow at Well Told Entertainment. Meryl Streep has been a champion of Feldman and her Ledbetter feature.

Photo Credit: Maarten de Boer